Saints Star Alvin Kamara Gets Injury Update Before Browns Game

Alvin Kamara is expected to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 8. The New Orleans Saints gave the veteran running back no game designation on their final injury report after he practiced in full Friday.

Kamara sat out Wednesday with a back injury and for rest, then returned in a limited capacity Thursday. Fellow running back CJ Donaldson was ruled out with shoulder and concussion injuries, and the Saints’ team preview also says Travis Etienne will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

That gives New Orleans room to hand Kamara the ball more often coming out of its bye. The last game offers a clue about where those extra touches might come from.

Alvin Kamara’s Catches Have Done More Than His Carries

Kamara entered the Saints’ last game against Pittsburgh with no game designation, too, even though his back limited him all week in practice. He had six carries for five yards in Paris. Kendre Miller led the Saints with eight carries for six yards, and Donaldson left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

Kamara did most of his work through the air. He caught all seven of his targets for 57 yards, leading New Orleans in receptions in the 16-10 loss. Miller caught three passes for 22 yards. Even with Donaldson sidelined, the Saints found more production by throwing to their backs than by handing them the ball.

That fits Kamara’s recent game log. In the three games before the bye, he had 16 carries for 51 yards and 11 catches for 86 yards. He’s yet to reach 10 carries in a game this season. Friday’s full practice gives him a better week of preparation than he had before Pittsburgh, and his receiving work gives New Orleans a way to keep him involved even if Miller again gets more handoffs.

How the Saints Could Split Carries Against the Browns

Miller enters Week 9 with a team-high 57 carries to Kamara’s 41. The Saints also claimed Audric Estimé off waivers from Cleveland this week, and team writer John DeShazier expects him to rotate with Miller and Kamara. There are still three backs in the mix for the carries Donaldson leaves behind.

New Orleans also changed who oversees its run-game preparation after managing just 18 rushing yards against Pittsburgh. Head coach Kellen Moore said offensive line coach Brendan Nugent would lead the work during the week following the dismissal of run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti. Left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury after three limited practices.

Watch who gets the early-down handoffs on the Saints’ opening drives. A few more carries there would show that Kamara’s role on the ground is growing. If Miller gets that work again, Kamara’s catches still give him a path to leading the backfield in touches, just as he did against Pittsburgh.