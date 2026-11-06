Saints’ Trade Plans Include Parting Ways With 3 Players

The New Orleans Saints exit their bye week with just a 2-5 record, and particularly if they lose on Sunday to the Shedeur Sanders-led Cleveland Browns, they’ll have to consider selling ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

The Saints’ roster is filled with guys who could be trade candidates, so the maneuvers that actually get made aren’t particularly specific — New Orleans could do a lot of different things.

That makes it particularly interesting to see what plugged-in NFL reporters find as the loudest noise from a given team.

And in a new article on Friday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes three Saints players that he sees as trade candidates.

Two Saints DTs on Trade Block

There’s a heavy need for interior defensive line help around the NFL before the deadline, and the Saints have a couple options.

“Washington’s Daron Payne was drawing interest before he got hurt,” Breer began his blurb about defensive tackles. “Obviously that’s off the table now. Grover Stewart’s an option, with the Saints’ Davon Godchaux and Nathan Shepherd, Patriots’ Christian Barmore and Panthers’ Bobby Brown III others who’ve come up in trade talks. To this point, the Eagles have said no to teams on Moro Ojomo (more on him in a bit), and the Dolphins have done the same with Zach Sieler.”

Godchaux has been in trade rumors before, and Shepherd would clearly be moveable too for the right cost.

The Saints aren’t the only team with supply at this position, though, so if they want to move a DT, it might be better to do so sooner rather than later.

Pete Werner Trade Rumor

The Saints’ standout linebacker Pete Werner has had his name pop up on multiple trade watch lists, including Breer’s.

“In addition to Godchaux and Shepherd, another Saints name that’s come up is LB Pete Werner—a highly-productive, sixth-year leader who’s still just 27,” Breer writes.

Werner’s age and leadership role seems like it’d make it tougher for the Saints to actually move him. He’d likely have to come with a very steep price.

But at this point, if the Saints don’t turn things around in a hurry, this could be a lost season. That’s why they have to at least consider some of these deals before Tuesday’s deadline, because once that passes, the Saints will have lost an opportunity to cash in on the value they’ve got.