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Saints Cut Kendre Miller — Here’s Why, and How Trade Rumors Are Impacted

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Kendre Miller is one of the Saints' RBs for 2026.
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first quarter of the 2026 NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have released Kendre Miller.

That’s what Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill shared on X on Saturday afternoon — a totally unexpected turn of events.

Underhill reported the news simply with this post:

It leaves a lot of questions without a lot of answers, but there’s some things that are possible to deduce.

Why Did Saints Release Kendre Miller?

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on October 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

It’s not immediately clear why Miller was released.

The Saints did recently make a running back move — they picked up Audric Estime after the Browns cut him loose.

The Estime move wasn’t known to have something to do with Miller, but apparently, the Saints were formulating a potential overall change to their running back room.

In additional RB news, the Saints ruled out CJ Donaldson for Week 9 against the Browns. That would’ve made it seem like all the running backs were safe.

But the depth chart will be crowded once everyone is healthy, including the currently on IR Travis Etienne (hamstring).

The Saints may just be taking a proactive approach to the fact that things are going to be crowded.

The only other explanation is that there is further information that hasn’t been shared yet.

One other thing worth noting: Early this season, Miller had nine carries in Week 1 with Kamara out. But when Kamara came back, the Saints kept Miller inactive behind Donaldson. It was a bit of a surprise at the time, but it may have revealed that New Orleans isn’t super high on Miller at this point.

Impact on Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors

GettyPARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints looks dejected after the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

The Saints have been rumored to potentially trade veteran Alvin Kamara because of the crowded RB depth chart.

It’s worth noting, though, that the depth chart is no longer as crowded.

The Miller release wouldn’t stop the Saints from trading Kamara away, but there’s definitely more of a chance that they keep him now.

The big unknown from the outside is Etienne’s health — the Saints will have a better idea of how close their RB1 is to returning.

For now, all that’s clear is that Miller is gone. The other factors will play themselves out in the days ahead.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints Cut Kendre Miller — Here’s Why, and How Trade Rumors Are Impacted

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