Saints Cut Kendre Miller — Here’s Why, and How Trade Rumors Are Impacted

The New Orleans Saints have released Kendre Miller.

That’s what Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill shared on X on Saturday afternoon — a totally unexpected turn of events.

Underhill reported the news simply with this post:

The Saints released Kendre Miller, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 7, 2026

It leaves a lot of questions without a lot of answers, but there’s some things that are possible to deduce.

Why Did Saints Release Kendre Miller?

It’s not immediately clear why Miller was released.

The Saints did recently make a running back move — they picked up Audric Estime after the Browns cut him loose.

The Estime move wasn’t known to have something to do with Miller, but apparently, the Saints were formulating a potential overall change to their running back room.

In additional RB news, the Saints ruled out CJ Donaldson for Week 9 against the Browns. That would’ve made it seem like all the running backs were safe.

But the depth chart will be crowded once everyone is healthy, including the currently on IR Travis Etienne (hamstring).

The Saints may just be taking a proactive approach to the fact that things are going to be crowded.

The only other explanation is that there is further information that hasn’t been shared yet.

One other thing worth noting: Early this season, Miller had nine carries in Week 1 with Kamara out. But when Kamara came back, the Saints kept Miller inactive behind Donaldson. It was a bit of a surprise at the time, but it may have revealed that New Orleans isn’t super high on Miller at this point.

Impact on Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors

The Saints have been rumored to potentially trade veteran Alvin Kamara because of the crowded RB depth chart.

It’s worth noting, though, that the depth chart is no longer as crowded.

The Miller release wouldn’t stop the Saints from trading Kamara away, but there’s definitely more of a chance that they keep him now.

The big unknown from the outside is Etienne’s health — the Saints will have a better idea of how close their RB1 is to returning.

For now, all that’s clear is that Miller is gone. The other factors will play themselves out in the days ahead.