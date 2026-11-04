Saints Get Major Jordyn Tyson Injury News Ahead of Week 9

The New Orleans Saints are set to return from their bye week in Week 9, and when they get back on the field, they will be aiming to put together a more consistent product on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Saints have been playing shorthanded all season long, but that could be set to change in the near future.

A pair of the team’s top playmakers, running back Travis Etienne Jr. and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, have missed considerable time with injuries this season, which has put New Orleans in a tough spot. Both guys appear close to getting back on the field, though, with Tyson receiving a major injury update on Wednesday morning.

Jordyn Tyson Designated to Return to Practice for the Saints

The Saints had some big plans for their offense after they selected Tyson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Adding him to a passing attack that already features quarterback Tyler Shough and fellow wide receiver Chris Olave seemed like a recipe for success, especially if Tyson could quickly manage to get on the same page with his new quarterback.

Instead, Tyson suffered a hamstring injury before the start of the season that has prevented him from making his NFL debut. He has been gradually working his way back to full health, but it’s clear that his recovery process has taken longer than both he and New Orleans were hoping it would.

Behind the scenes, though, all signs have pointed to Tyson making progress in his injury rehab. Sure enough, he’s been designated to return from injured reserve, giving him a 21-day window to officially be activated by his team. While there was no guarantee Tyson would practice right away, reports indicate he will be on the field with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday.

Jordyn Tyson is returning to practice today, per source,” Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football Network reported in a post on X.

Saints Offense Hoping to Get Jordyn Tyson Boost in Week 9

Getty PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25: Jordyn Tyson of New Orleans Saints looks on during the warm up before the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

This is huge news for Tyson and the Saints, as it looks like he may have a real shot at playing in Week 9. While he is likely going to require some time to adjust to playing in the NFL and experiencing live-game action for the first time in almost a full year, Tyson is the sort of playmaker who can win games for New Orleans.

There are still several hurdles Tyson needs to clear before potentially suiting up on Sunday, but at the very least, he’s given himself a shot at playing on Sunday. As a result, all eyes are going to be on Tyson’s practice status throughout the week, as that will provide folks with a better idea of how good his odds are of suiting up against the Cleveland Browns.