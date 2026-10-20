AFC Contender Urged to Sign $39 Million Ex-Giants WR Darius Slayton

The Baltimore Ravens have shown they can’t survive many injuries to key players.

Their two losses so far have come without their two best players: a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints without wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) and a Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle).

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes the Ravens’ answer to their problems could come, in part, by targeting former New York Giants wide receiver and free agent Darius Slayton.

“One way to help the team avoid missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year is to improve the offense — specifically a passing attack that has become one-dimensional and overly reliant on star wideout Zay Flowers,” Kay wrote on October 20. “Bringing in a reliable pass-catcher like Darius Slayton would bolster the receiving corps and give Jackson another option when the team needs a big play. Slayton can provide a wealth of experience stemming from his seven years with the New York Giants. He was steadily productive for much of that span, posting career totals of 4,435 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 296 receptions across 106 games.”

Giants Made Surprise Move to Cut Darius Slayton

The Giants released Slayton on September 7 after seven seasons and approximately $39 million in career earnings.

“The Giants released WR Darius Slayton,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Darius Slayton has quietly become one of the more productive WRs the Giants have had, ranking top 15 all-time in both catches and yards. The former 5th-round pick was also the team’s longest-tenured player.”

“The Giants have announced the release of WR Darius Slayton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “The 2019 fifth-round pick moves on after 296 catches in 106 games over seven seasons in East Rutherford.”

Darius Slayton’s Brief Stint With Colts

After nearly a decade with the Giants, Slayton landed with the Colts on September 21 and lasted less than a month before returning to the job market.

“Colts released veteran WR Darius Slayton,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on October 16.

An injury may have led to his release.

“Slay wasn’t able to catch on with DJ in Indy,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “Knee issue popped up last week.”

Slayton, 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, has been a consistent source of production for the Giants since he was selected in the 5th round (No. 171 overall) out of Auburn in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 7 seasons, Slayton has 17-game averages of 47 receptions for 711 yards and 4 touchdowns. In 2025, he had 37 receptions for 538 yards and 1 touchdown in 14 games.