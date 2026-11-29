Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to register a reception in an NFL game since the 2024 season, when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins.

This season, Beckham Jr. has appeared in four games, three with the New York Giants and one with the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams have released the former superstar receiver, but the Vikings opted to bring the veteran onto their practice squad.

Ahead of Minnesota’s Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the team made a decision regarding the status of Beckham Jr.

Vikings Make Decision on Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

With Odell Beckham Jr. being a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, he still has two more available active roster elevations. However, those elevations need to occur the day before the game. Unfortunately for the veteran, he was not elevated prior to Week 12.

Instead, the Vikings opted to elevate Henry Byrd and Kenny Dyson Jr.

Beckham Jr. returned to the NFL in 2026 after going unsigned last season. The Giants signed him this offseason, and he went on to make the 53-man roster before being released after three games in which he failed to make an impact. After his release, Giants head coach John Harbaugh indicated that the situation wasn’t working for New York. He then joined the Vikings, reuniting with head coach Kevin O’Connell, who worked with Beckham during his stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

O’Connell expressed confidence in Beckham Jr., even elevating him days after adding him to the team. Ultimately, Beckham Jr. did not play on that occasion. Weeks later, Beckham was signed to the Vikings’ active roster and played during the team’s Monday Night Football loss against the Buffalo Bills. After playing only two snaps, Beckham Jr. was released and re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2026 Season

Unfortunately for those hoping that Beckham may have one last moment in the spotlight, time seems to be running out for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Despite a fresh opportunity with the Vikings, the former New York Giants receiver may have been surpassed in the Vikings’ pecking order as the team recently signed wide receiver Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Beckham Jr. appeared to have a shot of rejoining Minnesota’s active roster after wide receiver Jordan Addison underwent surgery; however, it appears that the team opted to go with Jones.

Unlike Beckham Jr., Jones plays an active role on special teams for the Minnesota Vikings.