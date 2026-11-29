The New York Giants aren’t waiting any longer for 3rd-year tight end Theo Johnson to step up.

The Giants made Johnson, one of the league’s top up-and-coming tight ends over the last two seasons, a healthy scratch in favor of second-year tight end Thomas Fidone for Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“This is the week that TE Thomas Fidone jumps Theo Johnson on the depth chart,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Expectation is that Fidone sees an increase in his role Sunday vs. the Colts.”

After 45 receptions for 528 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2025, Johnson has fallen on hard times in 2026, with free agent tight end Isaiah Likely taking over his role—Johnson has only 6 receptions for 78 yards and 1 touchdown.

Conversely, the Giants are having team success unlike anything they’ve seen in a long time—they’re 6-3-1 and alone in first place in the NFC East for the first time since 2015, and they’re trying to win their first division title since 2011.

Reactions to Johnson’s Healthy Scratch vs. Colts

Johnson, 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, was a 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall) by the Giants out of Penn State in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“WOW…Credit to Fidone for working his ass off and straight up stealing Theo Johnson’s role,” Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on X. “Pretty awesome, can’t wait to see what he can bring behind Isaiah Likely!”

“Thomas Fidone has jumped Theo Johnson on the depth chart,” Gridiron Media wrote on X. “That is beautiful.”

Isaiah Likely Breakout Star for Giants in 2026

Likely signed a 3-year, $40 million free-agent contract with the Giants in March, following head coach John Harbaugh from the Ravens.

In his first season with the Giants, he’s been performing at an All-Pro level — through 10 games, he has career highs of 56 receptions for 610 yards and 7 touchdowns.

“The 26-year-old pass-catcher has become an unexpected star in New York,” Bleacher Report’s Knox wrote on October 17. “It hasn’t been entirely surprising to see Likely perform well for the Giants. He regularly flashed his ability as Baltimore’s No. 2 tight end behind Mark Andrews. However, few expected Likely to become one of the league’s most dangerous tight ends as the Giants’ starter.”