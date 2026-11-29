For the New York Giants, Sunday’s Week 12 win over the Indianapolis Colts came from an unexpected place, with an unexpected hero leading them to a 34-30 victory and keeping their hold on first place in the NFC East.

That hero was wide receiver/return specialist Xavier Gipson — signed by the Giants on November 16 — who scored a rushing touchdown and a punt-return touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.

Gipson finished with 199 all-purpose yards, including a 49-yard rushing touchdown and a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown with 6:48 left in the fourth quarter, with the Giants trailing.

“The Giants have a punt returner and his name is Xavier Gipson,” The 33rd Team’s Air Meirov wrote on X. “A miracle!”

The Giants improved to 7-3-1 with the win. Gipson only had 3 career touchdowns entering Sunday’s game against the Colts.

So far in his career, Gipson has been defined by his inability to hang onto the ball in critical situations.

“Xavier Gipson is a talented returner but he has had TWELVE fumbles in 41 career games,” Giants Nation Pod’s Bobby Skinner wrote on X.

“A rushing TD and a punt return TD for Xavier Gipson today and the Giants have the lead!” the NFL wrote on its official X account.

Giants Stole Gipson Off Eagles’ Practice Squad

The Giants signed Gipson off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. Gipson previously spent three seasons with the New York Jets and was briefly with the Giants in 2025 and this offseason.

“Giants moves: Signed WR Xavier Gipson from the Eagles’ practice squad,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

Incredible NFL Debut for Xavier Gipson

In his NFL debut in 2023, Gipson returned a punt 65 yards in overtime for a touchdown for the Jets to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Gipson, 5-foot-9 and 189 pounds, put up big numbers at Stephen F. Austin, where he was an All-Southland Conference selection in 2019 and 2020 before SFA moved to the WAC, where he was the 2-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Gipson would be a 7th-round pick or priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation – Gipson went undrafted and signed with the Jets.