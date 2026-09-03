Cam Skattebo Reveals Extent of Tension With Giants’ HC John Harbaugh

It looks to the outside world like there’s already tension between Cam Skattebo and John Harbaugh, so the New York Giants’ running back has revealed exactly how things stand with his head coach.

Skattebo told Kay Adams on the “UP & Adams” show, “there’s that video going around of me and Harbaugh on the sidelines, of (him) not liking what I said or whatever, but I think the conversation was just less of a happy, joking conversation. It was just kind of a more serious conversation.”

This is a reference to Harbaugh opting to have his offense take a knee, despite being in scoring position, during the 23-6 win over the New York Jets to close preseason. Skattebo revealed he simply asked, “is it more messed up to knee the ball going into your own end zone at the one yard line or actually scoring it?”

While this seems like a straightforward exchange, Adams pointed out there’s been other incidents of Harbaugh appearing to lose patience with Skattebo. Notably, when the second-year pro incurred a 15-yard penalty in practice after starting a fight with Giants‘ defensive players.

Harbaugh likening Skattebo’s energy to an “infectious disease” caught the ear of many, including Adams. Yet, the player’s reaction to his coach’s less than flattering description is telling about how Harbaugh is reaching players during his first year with the Giants.

Skattebo’s response also indicates a change of heart after an offseason defined by questionable choices.

Cam Skattebo Changing Tune for John Harbaugh

Skattebo played down Harbaugh’s “infectious disease barb,” telling Adams, “I think that comment was more so that what I did was infectious, an infectious disease in that moment, and not that I’m an infectious disease person, and I think that’s what people didn’t take from that. Obviously, he didn’t, I think that’s how he meant it, is look, he did something bad and that can lead to more bad things. So we need to direct that in a positive standpoint. And you know, I took the same thing. We didn’t even really talk about it.”

Those words represent a slight change in tone from Skattebo. He sounds less defiant and more amenable to doing things the way coach wants.

That should be a given, but Skattebo approaches the game with a rebel’s bravado. He’s overly physical during practice and not shy about indulging his fun side away from the field.

What Harbaugh and the Giants want to see is maturation from the runner expected to be the workhorse for a new-look ground game. Skattebo becoming more professional is going to be a process, so some friction with a blunt coach like Harbaugh is inevitable.

It doesn’t necessarily mean there’ll be lingering problems between coach and player.

Giants Changing Their Collective Mindset

Changing the collective mindset of a group of players largely used to losing in recent years is Harbaugh’s priority. He’s started by teaching the Giants to be a more physical team.

Skattebo told Adams how Harbaugh’s “brought this culture where we’re going to practice. We’re going to practice for every minute that we’re allowed to that the NFL allows us to and we’re going to do it in pads as much as we possibly can because that’s how football is played. And I really enjoy that, you know.”

One of Harbaugh’s favorites from his days with the Baltimore Ravens has endorsed this more bruising approach to preparation. It’s no surprise Skattebo agrees, because he’s going to be key to making the Giants tougher offensively.

Harbaugh and longtime ally Greg Roman are changing to a more power-based run game, with Skattebo likely to be the fulcrum. His brute-force style fits this scheme, but the Giants need to be able to trust Skattebo.

If they can’t, Harbaugh won’t hesitate to turn to experienced backs Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.