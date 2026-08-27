John Harbaugh, Giants Already Have a Problem With Cam Skattebo’s ‘Act’

Enthusiasm and aggression made Cam Skattebo an instant cult hero for many New York Giants’ fans in 2025, but new head coach John Harbaugh already seems to be tiring of the second-year running back’s “act,” and he’s not the only one.

Harbaugh didn’t mince any words when asked about Skattebo getting into scuffles and testy exchanges with Giants’ defensive players at practice. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, August 26, Harbaugh pushed back on the idea Skattebo’s game-like energy is “infectious” in a good way, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Instead, Harbaugh pointed out, “He got a 15-yard penalty at the end of practice. Did you see that? Yeah it’s infectious. It can be infectious the other way, an infectious disease type of thing. We want it to be in a positive way.”

John Harbaugh asked about Cam Skattebo’s “infectious” energy: ‘He got a 15-yard penalty at the end of practice. Did you see that? Yeah it’s infectious. It can be infectious the other way, an infectious disease type of thing. We want it to be in a positive way.” #Giants https://t.co/TIBwdWXpnx — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 26, 2026

This isn’t the first time Skattebo has been warned about how he plays the game. Yet, those reservations focused more on his durability, along with how his overtly physical style produces only modest numbers.

Harbaugh’s not-so subtle messaging also speaks to a different problem facing Skattebo. An issue concerning his professionalism and how he co-exists within a team.

The coach’s strong message to the bull-headed rusher is timely, after Skattebo sent temperatures boiling during a heated session. It’s a warning Skattebo can’t afford to ignore.

Not when the Giants boast a deep group of talented running backs ready to take his place, including a four-time 1,000-yard rusher who’s arguably better-suited to Harbaugh’s offense.

Cam Skattebo Can’t Be a Problem for John Harbaugh

Giants’ defensive players aren’t loving Skattebo lowering the boom on would-be tacklers during sessions when “the defense isn’t allowed to hit,” according to Leonard.

The latter described how “Skattebo started a fight in practice today. He slid down after a reception and came dangerously close to taking out a couple Giants DBs’ legs. The defense isn’t allowed to hit. Jevon Holland and Greg Newsome did not appreciate it. Situation escalated between Skattebo and Newsome. Skattebo has had it coming. He ran over linebacker Zaire Barnes the other day, too, when the defense wasn’t hitting. His act is getting old to his defensive teammates.”

Getting on the wrong side of teammates this early in his career is a bad look for Skattebo. Doing so at this stage of the offseason process is more than a sneaky risk to team chemistry during Harbaugh’s first year at the helm.

As much as any other concern, drawing needless penalties for being overly aggressive is a habit Skattebo must shed. Harbaugh wants efficiency on both sides of the ball, and he doesn’t want an offense that will waste points by beating itself.

The Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the Baltimore Ravens took Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart to task for a similar infraction earlier this month.

Harbaugh knows how valuable Skattebo’s tough and energetic style can be, but only if it’s properly channeled. Skattebo must strike the right balance or risk losing out in a crowded competition for carries.

Giants Have Credible Contingencies at Running Back

The Giants won’t have to tolerate Skattebo’s idiosyncrasies for long. Not when Harbaugh can turn to Najee Harris as a credible replacement.

Skattebo isn’t threatened by the recent arrival of the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers’ runner, but Harris has a pedigree that’s hard to ignore. He also has familiarity with Giants’ run-game coordinator Greg Roman, who called the offense for the Bolts last season.

Roman loves a power-based ground game carried out by a committee of running backs. It means there’s likely still room for Tyrone Tracy Jr., who’s enduring a nightmare preseason, but boasts a track record of topping 1,000-yards from scrimmage in each of his two seasons in the pros.

Tracy can still earn Harbaugh’s trust and get onto the field, and so can Devin Singletary. The overlooked veteran has enjoyed a strong offseason that should translate into a bigger workload.

Facing this many threats to his role ought to make Skattebo heed any warnings from his coach and teammates. The Giants want him to be tough and physical, but not as much as they need him to be smarter about how he approaches the game.