John Harbaugh Favorite Trashes Former Giants’ Regime

Anyone keen to sum up the difference between how John Harbaugh does things for the New York Giants, and how predecessor Brian Daboll ran the team, only needs to listen to “mind-boggling” comments from this year’s breakout candidate.

Tight end Isaiah Likely played for Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens, when they did things differently at training camp. Likely told reporters after practice on Wednesday, September 2, “I’ll say really that first two weeks we had in Greenbrier, out of 11 days, 10 practices, I feel like that’s normal to me. If I wake up, I’m putting on cleats, that’s just the mantra I have. So, hearing how Giants training camp was in the past, that was kind of mind-boggling to me. But I feel like the guys embraced it (Harbaugh’s way). We had a good time in Greenbrier, and then when we got here, I feel like everybody’s now on the same mantra, you know, if we’re in the building, it’s all ball,” per SNY Giants.

Two things stand out about this revealing take from a player expected to be a breakout target in a new-look Giants’ passing game.

First, how lax things became on Daboll’s watch. Second, how Harbaugh hasn’t deviated from the gruelling practices that have defined his coaching style for almost the last two decades in the NFL.

That style didn’t always please everybody connected to the Ravens, but the rebuilding Giants are at least initially on board with the Harbaugh way.

Isaiah Likely Helping John Harbaugh Change Giants’ Mentality

It’s easy to conclude the mentality of the Giants was off on Daboll’s watch. That’s how his tenure unravelled so quickly after a Cinderella 2022 season when the Giants won 10 games, including a victory in the postseason.

Daboll won just 11 games over the next two-and-a-bit seasons, before getting fired last November. While there were many problems during Daboll’s tenure, a lack of physicality and accountability were among the biggest issues.

Those two flaws were obvious among various players, but none more so than 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks. The cornerback frequently displayed an unwillingness to tackle, barely concealing his indifference to a key aspect of the game.

Banks’ lack of effort continued and almost prompted a physical reaction from All-Pro former teammate Dexter Lawrence II. The whole sorry episode exemplified how the Giants weren’t tough enough, neither physically nor mentality, on game days.

Those issues are why Harbaugh’s stacked his first Giants roster with former Ravens. Likely headlines a group also featuring six-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, All-Pro punter Jordan Stout and do-all safety Ar’Darius Washington.

The Harbaugh-esque mindset this group has brought to the Giants already appears to be working. Banks has gone from viable cut candidate to potential starter, largely due to impressing new coaches with greater commitment during practice.

A turnaround for Banks shows the Harbaugh effect is already taking hold for Big Blue. Yet, the Giants can’t ignore a warning about the long-term impact of Harbaugh’s methods from another Raven.

Giants Can’t Ignore Warnings from Ravens’ Receiver

Not everybody embraces how Harbaugh does things. Particularly after several years of exposure to his methods.

Ravens’ wide receiver Zay Flowers has been one outspoken critic. The first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft tallied back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on Harbaugh’s watch, but Flowers didn’t enjoy preparation time.

Flowers has been critical more than once this offseason about how Harbaugh ran practices. Connecting a demanding and physical schedule to injuries is a concern the Giants shouldn’t take lightly, even if a franchise legend is all in on players no longer being soft and ill-prepared for the demands of a game.

Harbaugh is creating a big picture where the Giants become competitive again by being bigger and tougher than their opponents. It’s the right time for this kind of change after the flimsy way Daboll operated, but going too far the other way could backfire.

Results will ultimately determine if the Harbaugh approach is truly what the Giants need.