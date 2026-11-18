John Harbaugh still hasn’t found his ideal lead running back for the New York Giants, so the head coach “might be drawn to” a Derrick Henry-style all-rounder in the 2027 NFL draft, a three-down runner tipped to be available on the second or even third day.

That’s the view of Dane Brugler of The Athletic. He told his colleague Charlotte Carroll why Miami back Mark Fletcher Jr. could appeal to Harbaugh.

Brugler’s thinking is based on how Henry thrived under Harbaugh when the latter was still in charge of the Baltimore Ravens. As Brugler put it, “Fletcher is the big, physical bruiser. The Giants already have that bruising style with Skattebo, but Harbaugh might be drawn to a back like Fletcher, who will remind him stylistically of the superstar he had in Baltimore: Derrick Henry. The Miami back is also stout in pass pro and serviceable in the screen game.”

There’s some strong logic here. If only because the Giants and Harbaugh were mooted as suitors for Henry before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

It’s also true the Giants made an offer for Indianapolis Colts All-Pro Jonathan Taylor. Although they eventually withdrew the trade package, the Giants seem committed to upgrading their backfield, even at the expense of this season’s starter Cam Skattebo.

Fletcher is just one draft-eligible back the Giants are tipped to consider as Skattebo’s replacement.

Derrick Henry-esque RB Suits John Harbaugh’s Offense

Fletcher ticks the main boxes for a bell-cow back in Harbaugh’s ground-and-pound offense. The Hurricanes’ stud is a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder credited by Andrew Harbaugh of Vikings Wire with possessing a physical “running style and homerun hitting ability.”

That combination of brute force and breakaway speed sounds a lot like peak Henry. Fletcher may never reach the level of the two-time league rushing champion and former 2,000-yard rusher, but the 22-year-old has averaged 5.2 yards per carry during his four seasons on campus, per Sports Reference.

Fletcher’s also found the end zone at a prolific rate. He’s rushed for 10 touchdowns this season, helping him become the program’s all-time leader in rushing scores with 36.

While his 4.7 yards per carry this season is way down from 2025’s average of 5.5, Fletcher is outpacing Skattebo and the other members of the Giants’ rushing committee.

Skattebo’s averaging 4.3 yards per carry, while Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. both average 2.9, according to Pro Football Reference.

Harbaugh wants a nasty, smash-mouth rushing attack. Skattebo can provide those qualities, but he still lacks the big-play ability the Giants need on the deck. Fletcher could provide some extra oomph, but he’s not the only draft runner the Giants are likely to watch closely.

Giants Still Looking for Alternative Running Backs

Harbaugh’s desire to find credible alternatives to what he has in the ground game explains the Giants running the rule over so many veteran backs. Including a former 1,000-yard rusher who recently worked out for the team.

The Giants are also expected to find another member of the upcoming draft class difficult to ignore. A versatile, volume runner who’s elusive and can accelerate in space.

Those are the qualities of an elite, workhorse back. Harbaugh still doesn’t appear convinced Skattebo merits the label, while Tracy and Singletary remain complementary, change-of-pace options in this style of offense.

It means the links between the Giants and the best backs in the 2027 draft will only gather pace between now and April 29.