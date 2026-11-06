Giants Emerge as Aggressive Derrick Henry Trade Suitor: Report

By multiple accounts, the New York Giants are expected to be incredibly aggressive at the trade deadline.

Sitting at 4-2-1 atop an incredibly weak NFC East, the Giants are uniquely positioned to capitalize on an injury-ravaged Philadelphia Eagles team and a clearly struggling Dallas Cowboys squad.

With a win already under their belt over the Cowboys and a game on the horizon against the Joe Milton-led Eagles, New York could take their lead to another level with a win in Philadelphia this weekend.

To take it even further, Big Blue could bolster their odds to win the division even further with an aggressive move at the trade deadline, and a new report suggests they’re trying to make a splash.

Giants Surface as Derrick Henry Suitor

In a new report from A to Z Sports’ Austin Stanley, the New York Giants are one of two teams that plan to go after Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry ahead of the trade deadline, and after another loss on Thursday night to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore may be more inclined to sell.

“The two teams have surfaced as potential trade partners, according to A to Z Sports sources, and both have familiar connections: the New England Patriots and the New York Giants, coached by two of Henry’s former head coaches in Mike Vrabel and John Harbaugh,” reported Stanley.

“It’s not hard to connect the dots on either reunion. The Giants are the more aggressive of the two at the deadline as a whole… They’re paying a lot of money to Harbaugh and his staff, and they’ve made it work with a rotating cast of quarterbacks. Does adding Henry help whoever ends up starting under center? Of course it does.”

Considering how long the Giants have been rumored to add a star running back to their ranks, their pursuit of Henry makes a lot of sense.

Yes, he’s on the older side at 32 years old, but the fact that he has a prior relationship with John Harbaugh and is under contractual control through the 2027 season makes him an appetizing target.

In eight games this year, King Henry has 632 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns, proving he’s still got something left in the tank.

What Would Derrick Henry Cost the Giants?

Of course, the New York Giants would be interested in acquiring Henry, but they won’t ship out a first-round pick for his services.

Luckily, Stanley also projected what the trade compensation would be for the Baltimore Ravens’ running back, and it may make the trade even more palatable.

“Plug Henry into the A to Z trade simulator and he lands somewhere between a late-second- and a late-third-round pick. All three of us leaned toward the third,” continued Stanley.

“Honestly, one could argue it’s even lower than that. Henry’s contract situation means whoever gets him has a decision to make very soon. There’s no long-term control here as his current 2027 season $12 million salary has no guaranteed money. In a vacuum, that’s Day 3 draft pick territory, comfortably.”

The Giants are already lacking in draft picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, but Big Blue really feels like they’re on the cusp of being a legitimate playoff contender; parting ways with a third-round draft pick may be absolutely worth their while.