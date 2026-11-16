Giants Linked to ‘Powerful’ RB Amid Cam Skattebo Doubt

John Harbaugh doesn’t appear completely sold on Cam Skattebo, so the New York Giants are expected to pursue a “powerful” new running back. One with special attributes to handle the heavy volume workload Harbaugh wants and expects from his RB1.

Skattebo isn’t fitting the criteria often enough. Why else would the Giants have explored acquiring several big-name running backs from around the NFL?

Those pursuits, which included calls before the 2026 trade deadline about two All-Pro runners, mean “You can expect Jadan Baugh to the Giants to be a common pairing in mock drafts the next few months,” according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

You can expect Jadan Baugh to the Giants to be a common pairing in mock drafts the next few months. https://t.co/f9bizRCdzE — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 11, 2026

Brugler was responding to Josh Norris of Yahoo! Sports pointing out how “in the last year the Giants have called about Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson, Ken Walker, Travis Etienne and looked into drafting Jeremiyah Love. Sell your Skattebo dynasty shares while you can.”

The Giants’ approach to the Atlanta Falcons about Robinson’s availability was revealed after the trade deadline had passed. Before then it was common knowledge the Giants had withdrawn a trade offer for prolific Indianapolis Colts workhorse Taylor.

Skattebo had plenty to say about fans wanting Taylor. It was one more sign for the current Giants’ RB1 his status is far from secure.

The ground under Skattebo’s feet will get shakier if the Giants find themselves having a legitimate shot to select Florida star Baugh in the 2027 NFL draft.

Particularly when Harbaugh’s already sent Skattebo to the bench this season. The player’s also been less than happy with the team’s play-calling in recent games.

Cam Skattebo Doubt Persists

Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy didn’t put the ball in Skattebo’s hands with the game on the line against the Washington Commanders in Week 10. It was a sign of their wavering trust in Big Blue’s current lead back that didn’t go unnoticed by Skattebo.

The 24-year-old acknowledged how his issues with ball security that led to him getting benched in Week 6 have left coaches wary about trusting him in clutch situations.

Harbaugh’s rarely looked comfortable with Skattebo’s wild approach to the game, but the coach’s doubts about the player go beyond the intangibles. Skattebo simply isn’t delivering the explosive plays on the ground Harbaugh wants to power this offense.

The lack of long runs is summed up by Skattebo producing just one gain of 20-plus yards this season. Last year’s fourth-round pick is also averaging a mere 2.1 yards after contact and breaking a tackle every 23.2 rushing attempts, according to Pro Football Reference.

These aren’t the numbers of a genuine breakaway runner, and Harbaugh wants one of those. It’s why he’s likely to be keen on any chance to draft Baugh.

Jadan Baugh Tough to Ignore for Giants

Baugh has no problem breaking tackles. He’s “a patient, powerful runner with the foot speed to sift through traffic between the tackles. He follows his blocks, sticks his foot in the ground, and accelerates upfield with good pad level and forward lean. He can push the pile when there isn’t a seam and make defenders miss or break tackles when things break down up front,” per The Ringer’s Todd McShay.

Qualities like those are why former quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back Baugh makes sense for the Giants. The Gators’ stud is “one of the best volume backs in the 2027 class,” according to Pro Football Network.

Volume is the key word. Harbaugh is already tired of the committee approach in this season’s backfield. He wants to trust a versatile bell-cow to carry the load.

Unfortunately for Skattebo, he still isn’t convincing coaches he’s the guy they need.