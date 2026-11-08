Giants Withdrew Trade Offer for $44 Million All-Pro RB: Report

The New York Giants seemed to have done all they could to pull off a trade for NFL All-Pro Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor — and they may have given up on the chase.

Just two days before the NFL trade deadline on November 10, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Colts and Giants didn’t communicate much in the last week about Taylor.

“A lot of people are wondering about the Giants,” Schefter said on Sunday morning. “The Giants and Colts didn’t have much contact this week. It feels like the Colts are sitting on their offers and they’re going to have a decision to make this week. Do they want to trade one of the NFL’s best young players or do they want to trade him? After all of these trade talks, it’s hard to put the genie back in the bottle.”

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported conflicting information about the status of the Giants’ offer for Taylor Sunday morning, saying New York had pulled its offer of a 2nd-round pick and a 5th-round pick.

Giants at Front of Pack for Taylor Trade

Two weeks ago, Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Minnesota Vikings are chasing Taylor.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones added the New York Giants to the list of “possible suitors.”

Taylor, 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, has toiled as one of the NFL’s elite running backs on one of the league’s worst teams and worst-run franchises since the Colts drafted him in the 2nd round (No. 41 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft after a record-setting career at Wisconsin.

As a rookie, Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns in 15 games before leading the NFL with 1,851 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021.

After two injury-riddled seasons in 2022 and 2023, Taylor bounced back in a big way, rushing for 1,431 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024 and 1,585 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2025.

Taylor has already cashed out two massive contracts in his short career — a 3-year, $42 million contract extension in 2023 and a 2-year, $44 million contract extension signed before the 2026 season.

New York Giants: Soap Opera at Running Back

The Giants endured an offseason of dumb — and bad — headlines from starting running back Cam Skattebo, then watched him fumble four times in the first five games — including a fumble that cost the Giants a win over the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Skattebo was benched for a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints and veteran running back Najee Harris was released just days later for complaining about playing time and snaps.

Skattebo bounced back with a big game in an overtime win over the Texans in Week 7 but wasn’t playing in Week 9 against the Eagles with an injury.