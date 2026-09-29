Giants Have Jimmy Garoppolo Concern Amid 2nd QB Plans

The New York Giants aren’t done shaking up their depth chat at quarterback, even after trading draft capital to acquire former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, but their plans to add a second passer are being influenced by a concern they have about ex-Super Bowl starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Signing Garoppolo was an option before the deal for McCarthy, according to author Gary Myers. He revealed “the Giants were left with the impression Jimmy G wants to resume his career. The fact the Giants didn’t sign him was definitely not a money issue. I know they were concerned he had not worked out for a team since the end of last season. His last real football activity was the final Rams practice before they lost to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.”

Concern about Garoppolo’s physical readiness to resume life on the gridiron means the Giants will expand their search for more QB help. Head coach John Harbaugh still feels his roster needs more than two passers after injured starter Jaxson Dart underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Harbaugh’s search is unlikely to end in another trade after the Giants shed a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft to secure benched ex-Minnesota Vikings’ starter McCarthy’s services.

The deal hasn’t found favor with many, but there’s no shortage of other options. Including an experienced signal-caller well known to Harbaugh.

Giants Still Have Jimmy Garoppolo Alternatives

They didn’t warm to the prospect of signing former San Francisco 49ers starter Garoppolo, but the Giants can still raid free agency for another quarterback.

A few logical choices still remain on the market. Including one-time Giants’ depth passer Brandon Allen.

He began this offseason joining Harbaugh’s rebuilding project, but Allen didn’t survive roster cuts. The 34-year-old merits a second look because he played for Big Blue quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan with the Tennessee Titans in 2025.

A journeyman Harbaugh worked with extensively for the Baltimore Ravens is another credible option for QB3. The coach included Josh Johnson on the roster three separate times, so it makes sense some around the league already believe the 40-year-old’s set for another tour with Harbaugh.

Signing Johnson would give the Giants another quarterback with starting experience. That’s an important contingency if the worst fears about McCarthy prove true.

J.J. McCarthy Trade Lacks Fans

There aren’t many fans of the decision to part with a draft pick for McCarthy. Some of the critics are more blunt than others. Among the most direct, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr wrote, “I’m unsure I have ever disliked a trade more than this.”

Meanwhile, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News pointed out “The Minnesota Vikings are dead last in offensive yards per game in the NFL (238.3) The Giants traded a 5th-round pick for their 3rd-string QB today.”

There are valid concerns about a player as polarizing as McCarthy. He flopped badly in Minnesota after being the 10th prospect drafted in 2024.

Recent history says the Giants overpaid, but there’s another way to consider their move. They made the deal only after taking as much information into account as possible.

McCarthy winning a national title with Harbaugh’s brother Jim at Michigan, provided the Giants with invaluable inside information. They mined that intel, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

He revealed how “Before trading for McCarthy John Harbaugh talked to his brother Jim about him during his Michigan days and GM Joe Schoen made calls to others to gather as much info as they can.”

The Giants took this information and settled on McCarthy because of a couple of important scheme considerations. Details that have become more important after Dart’s replacement Jameis Winston toiled through a zero touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

As author Ian O’Connor pointed out, the Giants like McCarthy’s “Athletic ability, arm strength, RPO skill set.”

Those were core concepts in the Dart-led offense, and they can be again with McCarthy in the mix. The Giants liking those traits might even influence who they add next at football’s most important position.