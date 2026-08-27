Giants’ Starter Calls Out Reporter for Cam Skattebo ‘Narrative’

Certain players for the New York Giants are apparently already “tired” of Cam Skattebo’s “act,” but right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is having none of the “narrative” forming against the second-year running back.

Veteran starter Eluemunor called out the reporter who highlighted Skattebo not being too popular with his teammates. Something noticed by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News at practice on Wednesday, August 26.

He detailed how “Skattebo started a fight in practice today. He slid down after a reception and came dangerously close to taking out a couple Giants DBs’ legs. The defense isn’t allowed to hit. Jevon Holland and Greg Newsome did not appreciate it. Situation escalated between Skattebo and Newsome Skattebo has had it coming. He ran over linebacker Zaire Barnes the other day, too, when the defense wasn’t hitting His act is getting old to his defensive teammate.”

Eluemunor captioned the report with a refrain telling Leonard to “Stop trying to create a BS Narrative.”

🧢 Stop trying to create a BS Narrative https://t.co/CkLFunX6jg — Jermaine Eluemunor (@JEluemunor) August 26, 2026

This isn’t the first time Eluemunor has publicly defended a prominent Giants’ skill-player from criticism. His latest blunt rebuttal goes against head coach John Harbaugh sending an “infectious disease” warning to Skattebo. Harbaugh’s note of caution is about Skattebo’s overly aggressive style of play, especially during practice sessions.

Eluemunor’s participation in those same practices gives him direct insight into how Skattebo is co-existing with teammates on both sides of the ball. A fellow reporter also asked for first-hand confirmation Skattebo is wearing thin for some.

Cam Skattebo Report Challenged

A less dismissive response to Leonard’s observation came from Dan Schneier of CBS Sports. He asked, “Was the last part, ‘his act is getting old to defensive teammates’ based on multiple (teammates) you spoke to after practice or at any point who told you ‘we’re getting tired of how he practices’ or just based on what you observed today? Seems like a jump to conclusion, no?”

No Giants’ defensive player has spoken out yet about how aggressive Skattebo is on the practice field. Yet, it’s not a stretch to imagine defensive players who aren’t allowed to tackle would take exception to Skattebo’s appetite for painful contact.

The 2025 NFL draft fourth-round pick’s brute-force running style presents a tricky dilemma for the Giants. Harbaugh and veteran run-game coordinator Greg Roman need Skattebo’s smash-mouth mindset to make their more physical, power-based ground game work.

Skattebo’s willingness to punish defenders is one reason why coaches have already made a bold statement about his status in a crowded backfield. The problem is aggressive enthusiasm with no control can lead to a player being reckless, both on and off the field.

It’s an issue Skattebo and the Giants have already faced this offseason.

Giants Can’t Ignore Poor Choices

Skattebo deciding to unload on defenders during practice is a poor choice. Just like the 24-year-old choosing to perform a backflip during a “Fanatics Fest” event, despite still recovering from ankle surgery.

Harbaugh tried to see the funny side, and Skattebo promised to make smarter decisions. Everybody’s making the right noises, but it’s becoming difficult to ignore the increasing concerns about Skattebo’s temperament.

The Giants can’t afford to ignore the risks about a player expected to be their rushing workhorse. Fortunately, Harbaugh and his staff can take action if needed, thanks to a deep rotation featuring versatile Tyrone Tracy Jr., veteran Devin Singletary and four-time 1,000-yard rusher Najee Harris.

This much competition for carries should force Skattebo to be more professional about how he protects himself and teammates.