Giants HC John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message on J.J. McCarthy After Winston Benching

Once again, the New York Giants were involved in a game filled with drama that came down to the wire. On this occasion, the Giants lost 34-27 against the New Orleans Saints.

Things did not appear to be looking that way as the New Orleans Saints overcame an early 10-point Giants lead and scored 34 unanswered points. With things heading south for the Giants, the team decided to bench veteran quarterback Jameis Winston and turn to former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who the team acquired in a trade after Jaxson Dart’s injury.

It was not a banner start for McCarthy as he threw an interception during his first drive; however, the young quarterback then managed a remarkable turnaround. McCarthy led New York to 17 fourth-quarter points and nearly led the Giants to an improbable game-tying touchdown.

New York Giants’ John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message on Team’s Quarterbacks

Following the game, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the team’s starting quarterback going forward. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “John Harbaugh says now is not the time to make a QB decision. He still believes in Jameis Winston. The quarterbacks will be judged on performance.”

Harbaugh said, “I can’t answer that right now. It’s not up for conversation right now. Those things will be decided NOT 10 minutes after the game.”

McCarthy went 11-for-21 with 243 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Additionally, McCarthy led New York with 25 rushing yards on two carries.

McCarthy’s 243 fourth-quarter passing yards tied Eli Manning for most in franchise history.

J.J. McCarthy’s Performance

Entering Week 6, Jameis Winston was coming off a strong performance against the Washington Commanders. Despite this, NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that McCarthy’s role with the team may increase “imminently.” La Canfora wrote: “Look for the Giants to turn to youngster JJ McCarthy for key spots within games with more frequency moving forward.

The Giants run game has bogged down with veteran Jameis Winston, no threat to run or operate an option-based offense, at quarterback, and they need to be quicker to rotate QBs in certain situations. Giants run-game coordinator Greg Roman was brought in because of Dart’s skillset. McCarthy has major issues throwing the ball with touch and accuracy, but his presence would alter the way teams defend New York at the line of scrimmage and create some running lanes for others.

When Skattebo was effective, it was in a backfield that forced teams to defend the QB in the run game.

These execs believe Giants coach John Harbaugh will come to this conclusion quickly, and he dabbled with it for a few plays Sunday.

They landed McCarthy over other trade options for a reason and need more multiplicity in the run game (veteran Najee Harris could bump Skattebo, too). Winston keeps rallying in the second half and needs to stay at the helm, with more of a rotation.”

With the Giants benching running back Cam Skattebo prior to the game, it was clear that New York wanted a change to the team’s offense. What that means for McCarthy and New York going forward remains to be seen.