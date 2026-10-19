Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Gives Update on Starting QB Decision

If we have learned one thing about New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh and how he handles the media in his short tenure this season, it’s that we shouldn’t expect much clarity on any given topic.

With the biggest decision of the year on tap, who will start at quarterback in Week 7 between Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy, the waters got even murkier on Monday.

The Giants are coming off a 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, when Winston was pulled with the Giants trailing 34-10 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, and McCarthy brought them back into the game with a chance to tie or take the lead as time expired.

“John Harbaugh says they’re ‘working through that now’ on a quarterback decision between Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Not ready to name a starter for this week vs. Texans.”

The loss dropped the Giants to 3-2-1 — they are still in first place in the NFC East and the only team in the division with a winning record.

J.J. McCarthy Went on Tear Against Saints

McCarthy threw an interception on his first pass attempt… then went on a tear as his team still lost 34-27 and had a chance to tie on the final play of the game.

In less than one quarter of playing time, McCarthy went 11-of-21 passing for 243 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception to go with 26 rushing yards on just 2 carries.

It’s led to calls for the Giants to make a quick move and name McCarthy the starter for their Week 7 game at the Houston Texans.

“(McCarthy) should immediately be named the starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” on Monday morning. “There should be no intrigue. Next week, for the next game, he should be the starting quarterback.”

Winston, McCarthy Playing After Injury to Dart

Winston and McCarthy are both only playing because starter and 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — the Giants built their entire offense around Dart in the offseason.

The Giants obtained McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on September 28. McCarthy was a first-round pick by the Vikings (No. 10 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft — one of a record-setting six quarterbacks taken in the first round.