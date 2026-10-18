New York Giants’ Bold QB Change Immediately Backfires vs. Saints

The first place New York Giants made a move to try to jumpstart their struggling offense against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, bringing former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy off the bench to replace starter Jameis Winston with the Giants trailing 34-10 with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“JJ McCarthy is now in at QB for the Giants,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

McCarthy threw an interception on his first offensive series but bounced back by throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely to cut the Saints’ lead to 34-24 with 5:06 remaining.

“JJ McCarthy throws his first interception as a Giant,” Talkin’ Giants wrote on its official X account. “That is now three picks for the Saints defense on the last three Giants offensive drives.”

Giants Turn to McCarthy for Second Straight Week

It was the second consecutive week the Giants replaced Winston with McCarthy.

The Giants brought McCarthy in for Winston in a special package during the first offensive series of the third quarter of a Week 5 tie against the Washington Commanders. McCarthy completed his first pass to wide receiver Malik Nabers, but an illegal shift negated it.

McCarthy completed another pass — this time to Darnell Mooney — but a facemask penalty negated it.

“JJ McCarthy comes in,” SNY TV’s Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account. “Quick pass to Nabers picks up the first down … but it’s negated because of an illegal shift. Mooney & Likely didn’t get set. Erases a good play. McCarthy‘s two passes have both been taken away because of penalties.”

McCarthy’s one actual play — a rushing attempt — was stuffed for no gain, and the drive ended with a field goal to cut Washington’s lead to 12-6.

Winston, McCarthy Playing After Injury to Dart

Winston and McCarthy are both only playing because starter and 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — the Giants built their entire offense around Dart in the offseason.

The Giants obtained McCarthy in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on September 28.

“Trade! The Vikings are sending QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “With Jaxson Dart out for the regular season, New York adds another young QB, while Minnesota gains flexibility and McCarthy gets a fresh start … By trading J.J. McCarthy now, the Vikings save over $4.6M in cash and cap space and get an unconditional fifth-round pick in the next draft that, depending how the Giants finish, could end up being a top-150 selection. Meanwhile, New York adds another former first-round pick QB.”