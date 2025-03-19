Giants Receive Unexpected Aaron Rodgers Boost

An end to the prolonged wait for Aaron Rodgers could be in sight, and it’s good news for the New York Giants.

The latest update on the future of 41-year-old Rodgers rules the Minnesota Vikings out of pursuing the four-time NFL MVP. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who reported on Wednesday, March 19 “the #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say. The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.”

Pelissero’s colleague Mike Garafolo noted how “Unless Aaron Rodgers wants to wait for the #Vikings to potentially change their minds, this should direct him toward his other options in the #Steelers and #Giants.”

Competition from the Pittsburgh Steelers still complicates matters for the Giants, but at least the field has been reduced. Only two teams clearly being in the frame for Rodgers has Dan Duggan of The Athletic asking, “this will certainly bring this game of QB musical chairs to a swift conclusion. Right?!”

Duggan’s sense of uncertainty is understandable given the ongoing wait for Rodgers to make up his mind. The Giants are certainly keen, but at least one observer believes the Steelers are closest to a deal.

This would leave the Giants with a decision to make between potentially upping their offer to Rodgers or ending their pursuit in favor of other options. Those options include two Super Bowl winners, as well as a former No. 1 draft pick.

Vikings Stance Is Welcome News for Giants

The Vikings taking themselves out of the running for Rodgers is somewhat surprising. It was mere days ago the NFC North franchise was thought to have the edge in the race to sign the 10-time Pro Bowler.

An obvious fit of player and team would likely appeal to Rodgers. The Vikings have two quality wide receivers, All-Pro Justin Jefferson and rising star Jordan Addison. They are also led by a quarterback-friendly head coach, Kevin O’Connell.

Of course, the Giants will believe they can offer Rodgers a similar environment to succeed. The presence of dynamic, young wideout Malik Nabers, along with head coach Brian Daboll calling plays, should be conducive to any QB thriving.

That’s the theory, but the reality was anything but last season. A Daboll-scripted offense ranked 31st in points and 30th in yards, amid a litany of incompetence and injuries at football’s most important position.

Rodgers still has the pedigree to convince people he would solve a lot of the problems, but the Giants aren’t short of alternatives.

Giants Not Tethered to Rodgers

What the Giants can’t offer Rodgers is the belief they are ready to win and compete right away. Their 3-11 record last season was in sharp contrast to the Steelers making the playoffs, largely thanks to Russell Wilson’s brief renaissance.

An enduring talent for moving the pocket and attacking coverage deep keeps Wilson prominent among Big Blue’s choice of quarterbacks. Scooping up the 36-year-old on something approaching a team-friendly deal would be more palatable for most Giants fans than general manager Joe Schoen trading for another veteran.

Snagging Wilson would also still leave the Giants with the option of using the third-overall pick, or higher, to select a potential signal-caller of the future in the 2025 NFL draft. This would be a more prudent two-pronged approach than engaging in a bidding war with the Steelers to win the wait for Rodgers.