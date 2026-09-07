Giants’ Recent Extensions Shows Promising New Trend Under John Harbaugh

The New York Giants made headlines on Sunday when they decided to extend in-house players just before the start of the regular season.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston and starting guard Jon Runyan, who were both scheduled to be unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2026 season, each earned new deals with the Giants.

Both Winston and Runyan are now tied to Big Blue through the 2028 season, with Jaxson Dart’s veteran mentor earning a two-year, $13 million deal while New York’s starting left guard inked a two-year, $22 million deal.

It’s a positive trend for the Giants, who weren’t exactly known for their proactivity when it comes to impending free agents and other contract decisions.

With John Harbaugh in charge, it seems things are starting to change.

Giants Contract Decisions Came at the Perfect Time

The New York Giants not only locked down two pieces to their roster on Sunday, but they also freed up cap space by lowering Winston and Runyan’s cap hits for the 2026 season.

“Winston, who was set to make $3.95 million this year, landed a $13 million deal. Runyan, whose name was floated as a potential cap casualty at the start of training camp, will make $22 million, with $21.5 million in guaranteed money,” wrote the New York Post’s Andrew Crane.

“And now both veterans will remain part of the John Harbaugh-led Giants through at least 2028. The deals also likely helped the Giants save some money in the present. Big Blue sat at around $1.18 million over the salary cap Sunday before the extensions, according to Over the Cap.”

The moves should give the Giants some more flexibility as they head into the 2026 season, if they feel the need to add any available free agents to the mix.

Regardless, New York being proactive is incredibly positive. For too long under Joe Schoen’s stewardship, the Giants would wait until the last minute to make decisions on their players.

It led to the mistake of extending quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagging Saquon Barkley, a move that is still widely panned by Giants fans to this day.

With Harbaugh now calling the shots, it seems he’s brought a new mindset to the front office.

Other Giants Who Could Receive Contract Extensions

Winston and Runyan aren’t the only New York Giants set to be free agents after the conclusion of the 2026 season, and if they play well this year, they could earn extensions from Big Blue.

Arguably the biggest name set to test the free-agent waters in 2027 is former first-round draft pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux. The former Oregon Duck is playing out the final year of his rookie deal and has been a rumored trade candidate all offseason long.

Of course, the Giants have yet to trade Thibodeaux, leading some to believe they intend to keep him this upcoming season. If he performs well enough and proves to be a key member of the defense, he could be in line for a new contract.

Center John Michael Schmitz, linebacker Micah McFadden, and cornerback Greg Newsome are also players who are in a contract year and should be motivated to play well for a payday.

If they prove integral enough, that payday could come from the Giants.