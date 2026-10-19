Giants RB Sends Strong 2-Word Message After Replacing Cam Skattebo

Prior to the New York Giants’ game against the New Orleans Saints, reports surfaced that Cam Skattebo’s role would be reduced. It was then reported that veteran running back Najee Harris was expected to serve as the team’s lead running back.

What followed then for New York did not produce positive results. Skattebo’s role was completely reduced as he did not receive a single carry throughout the game, despite the Giants’ inability to gain anything on the ground. While Harris did get the start for the first time all season, he had only four total carries. Third-string running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. ended up leading the team with six carries.

Meanwhile, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who entered the game in the fourth quarter, was the team’s leading rusher with 26 yards after he had a 28-yard scramble during the team’s final drive of the game.

New York Giants Running Back Expresses Frustration Over Team’s Approach

After the game, veteran running back Najee Harris expressed his frustrations over the team’s approach against the Saints.

Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “Harris described the results as “extremely frustrating” and pointed to blocking issues, saying the Giants have often been “just one block away.” He added that he feels physically ready after returning from a torn Achilles.”

Following the loss, Harris said, “correct” when asked whether he should have received more than four carries after being the team’s starting running back. Harris was then asked whether a running back can find a rhythm under those conditions. He replied, “Of course not. I don’t think anybody can. This is not anything against the coaching staff. This is just that running backs, like a quarterback, get in a rhythm. It’s hard to get into a rhythm with one or two runs. The first couple runs you’ll be like: OK, how are they playing me? And then the next ones will be like: This is how you attack it. But if you’re getting a play here and you get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you can do. That’s why I’m saying I don’t know. I’ve never been through this before.”

Harbaugh’s Comments on Running Game

After moving away from Cam Skattebo, head coach John Harbaugh was asked to give his thoughts on the team’s running game against the Saints. He replied, “It was not very good, not very good.”

Despite Harris expressing that he was told he would start, Harbaugh stated that the team did not bench Skattebo; however, Skattebo did not receive a single carry while three other Giants running backs did. Harbaugh added, “All those guys were taking equal reps in the first half. We were trying to see who could make something happen, who could get a hot hand and earn it. Nobody has really taken the bull by the horns. Motor (RB Devin Singletary) really hasn’t had a chance to take the bull by the horns. So, we thought we’d get him in the mix, too. So, we put four guys up and see if we can get something going with the running game. That was the idea. They were all pretty equal, I think, in the first half.”

While Harbaugh hoped this approach would yield better results, it appears that he only generated frustration among the team’s running backs alongside mediocre results.