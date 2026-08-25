Giants Trade Idea Lands Disgruntled Steelers Star Amid Contract Dispute

The New York Giants have done a good job overhauling their defense under new head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, but the unit still needs some work, particularly on the back end.

Big Blue signed Greg Newsome in free agency, drafted Colton Hood in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and yet they’re still waiting for one of Paulson Adebo or Deonte Banks to take hold of a starting job.

So far, the competition has been underwhelming at best.

With all of these struggles in the secondary, the Giants’ best course of action may be to swing a trade for some new talent, and the Pittsburgh Steelers may have what they’re looking for.

Giants’ Joey Porter Jr. Trade Proposal

In a deal first proposed by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the New York Giants could acquire Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has been in a contract dispute with the team this offseason.

Steelers receive: 2027 second- and sixth-round draft picks