Giants Trade Idea Lands Disgruntled Steelers Star Amid Contract Dispute

The New York Giants have done a good job overhauling their defense under new head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, but the unit still needs some work, particularly on the back end.
Big Blue signed Greg Newsome in free agency, drafted Colton Hood in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and yet they’re still waiting for one of Paulson Adebo or Deonte Banks to take hold of a starting job.
So far, the competition has been underwhelming at best.
With all of these struggles in the secondary, the Giants’ best course of action may be to swing a trade for some new talent, and the Pittsburgh Steelers may have what they’re looking for.
Giants’ Joey Porter Jr. Trade Proposal
In a deal first proposed by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the New York Giants could acquire Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has been in a contract dispute with the team this offseason.
Steelers receive: 2027 second- and sixth-round draft picks
Giants receive: CB Joey Porter Jr.
“Adding Joey Porter Jr. into the mix would massively improve the secondary and give Big Blue the elite defensive back it needs to contend with the talented NFC East wideouts it is set to come up against in 2026,” wrote Kay.
“Armed with a pair of Day 2 picks in the 2027 draft, the Giants could easily put a fair offer on the table for Porter’s services. It’s a bold move, but one New York shouldn’t hesitate to make if it truly believes it’s ready to return to Super Bowl contention at the start of the John Harbaugh era.”
The price for Porter is a steep one, and for good reason. He’s one of the league’s most talented young cornerbacks and has shown improvement with each passing season.
Last year, he was Pro Football Focus’s 20th-best coverage cornerback, recording a grade of 74.1. He allowed a 56.2 passer rating when targeted in coverage and broke up 11 passes.
If the Giants were to acquire him, he would immediately slot in as one of the team’s starting boundary cornerbacks, and their defense would surely improve thanks to his presence on the outside.
What Does a Joey Porter Jr. Contract Look Like?
The only snag with a hypothetical New York Giants-Porter trade is how much Big Blue would have to give up to get him.
A second-round pick in 2027 is a lot, but the Giants would also have to give him the new contract that the Pittsburgh Steelers seem unwilling to fork over at this moment in time.
When projecting what a new deal would look like for the former Penn State standout, Spotrac predicted a three-year, $70.3 million deal, with an annual salary of $24.3 million.
That would make Porter the seventh-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, slotted in between Carolina Panthers star Jaycee Horn and Steelers teammate Jalen Ramsey.
Is the 26-year-old cornerback worth that much? That’s for teams interested in his services to decide, but considering where the Giants are currently at with their incumbent options on the back end, it may be in their interest to kick the tires on a potential trade.
Giants Trade Idea Lands Disgruntled Steelers Star Amid Contract Dispute