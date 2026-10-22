Former Giants Coach Explains Why Cam Skattebo Isn’t ‘The Guy’

The New York Giants are ready to welcome Cam Skattebo back into the fold after he rode the bench in Week 6, but Big Blue shouldn’t expect him to finally be “the guy” for a struggling running game. Not based on the frank assessment of a popular former assistant coach.

Ex-Giants defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News why Skattebo can’t carry the load as a true RB1. Speaking on the Talkin’ Ball podcast, Martindale admitted, “I want Skattebo to be the guy. I just don’t see it. You know, he’s more of a Mike Alstott fullback slash, you know, running back, you know, who at the same, you know, back in the day with Tampa. That’s the guyI think that he is at (his) best.”

The comparison between Skattebo and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Alstott has interesting implications for the Giants. Particularly for how head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy might use their other running backs.

Harbaugh wants a true workhorse to emerge from a so-far uninspiring rushing committee. Skattebo was supposed to be the guy, but problems protecting the football left him frozen out during the 34-27 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants appear prepared to let Skattebo in from the cold based on Nagy’s recent comments. How that happens is yet to be determined, but something Martindale noticed recently could indicate a new role’s looming for Skattebo.

Wink Martindale Noticed Cam Skattebo Change

Skattebo’s potential to become the same bruising, but dynamic runner as Alstott is debatable. Alstott was a six-time Pro Bowl fullback who often led the running game for the Bucs with a smash-mouth, “wrecking ball” style that produced many big plays on the ground.

Producing long gains and explosive runs remains a problem for Skattebo. It’s why Harbaugh’s challenged him to do something about his situation.

That something could involve having Skattebo play as the up-back in front of another Giants’ runner. Leonard mentioned to Martindale, “You’re the one who pointed out to me they actually used him as a fullback in that one formation with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and both were on the field.”

It’s one way to keep Skattebo involved and help preserve the identity Harbaugh wants on offense. Namely, one based around brute force and a ground-and-pound rushing attack.

Skattebo still has a role to play in this type of offense, but he’ll need to fix more than one fundamental flaw. If he can’t, the Giants won’t ignore their other credible options.

Giants Still Figuring Things Out in the Backfield

Those options can include another suggestion from Martindale. One involving the Giants trading for an 8,090-yard running back who’s twice led the NFL in touchdowns.

A high-profile trade to put a marquee playmaker in the backfield is worth exploring. In the meantime, Harbaugh and Nagy will need to get creative with the runners at their disposal.

Pairing Skattebo with Tracy, who’s experiencing a revival after scoring twice against the Saints, is a good place to start. Skattebo and Tracy can give an offense set to be led by dual-threat quarterback J.J. McCarthy even more variety in a rushing attack woefully short on breakaway runs.

A committee approach can still fix the problem, provided the Giants make smarter use of backs like Skattebo.