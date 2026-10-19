Tiki Barber Reveals What’s Wrong With Giants’ Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants made the interesting choice on Sunday to “downgrade” their usual starting running back, Cam Skattebo.

Their 2025 fourth-round draft pick, after a fumble in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, was essentially banished to the shadow realm. He didn’t receive any rushing attempts or any targets in the passing game either.

This is a guy who has eight total touchdowns in 13 career games, by the way, and has typically been a consistent producer when healthy.

So what’s the deal with Skattebo? Was his benching really due to just the ill-timed fumble in Washington? Or is there something deeper going on between the second-year running back and the Giants coaching staff?

Tiki Barber Says ‘Negative Plays’ Hurting Cam Skattebo

On WFAN’s New York Giants postgame coverage, legendary running back and current radio analyst Tiki Barber revealed some damning details regarding the 24-year-old Skattebo.

“There have been a lot of negative plays for him. And it’s misreading the run game, or being too fast in the run game…so many other things that matter to be on the field for 3rd Down…knowing protection responsibility,” Barber said, via WFAN’s Kris Pursiainen.

“Those little things that are considered ‘busts’ aren’t as obvious to the lay fan, but I think there’s been a lot of those for Cam Skattebo for this season…he presented it as the fumble…I think it was more than that. In fact, I know it was more than that.”

Barber clearly has a little inside information here. As a Giants franchise legend, he has some connections with the organization, and someone may have let something slip to the current analyst.

Regardless, Barber knows what he’s looking at. With a 10-year career under his belt, the former All-Pro knows the running back position as well as anyone on the planet.

Barber also refers to Skattebo’s post-game answer as to why he was benched. He told reporters, “I got punished for what I did. I understand it, so I gotta be ready when coach calls my name, and that wasn’t today,” via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll.

But maybe Skattebo also knows a little more than what he’s letting on.

Giants’ Suffering Run Game

It’s tough to say how much the absence of Skattebo impacted the New York Giants’ run game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but it’s safe to say, as a whole, it wasn’t good.

In his absence, the trio of Tyrone Tracy, Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary received 14 carries, turning it into 36 total rushing yards. All in all, a pretty putrid outing from New York’s running backs.

Harbaugh is clearly looking for someone to establish themselves as the Giants’ bell-cow running back, and he said as much after the game.

“One of those guys needs to step up. Somebody needs to step up and be the back. None of those guys have done that yet. When one of those guys steps up to be the back, then they’ll be the back.”

We’ll see if Skattebo is able to re-establish himself in Week 7 after some time in the doghouse.