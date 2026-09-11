49ers’ Fred Warner Sends Strong Message After Dominant Win Over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a dominant 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in front of more than 100,000 fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground, marking the NFL’s first game in the Asia-Pacific region. San Francisco and Los Angeles took very different approaches to the trip, and one player believes that difference made all the difference.

Fred Warner credited the team’s decision to arrive in Australia a full week early, while the Rams spent just over 24 hours in the country before kickoff.

Warner Explains How Early Arrival Paid Off

Warner made clear the extra time in Australia gave San Francisco a real edge as the game wore on.

“Our plan was great coming out here early… it gave us a chance to win this game,” Warner said.

That approach showed up on the field. San Francisco’s defense set the tone early, with Nick Bosa hitting quarterback Matthew Stafford on his very first dropback and Warner himself breaking up a pass intended for Puka Nacua. The Rams managed just 7 points across four quarters, their fewest with Stafford under center, while Stafford posted his lowest EPA per dropback of his career with Los Angeles.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel echoed Warner’s sentiment postgame, pointing directly to the travel gap between the two teams.

“I love when they [the Rams] came out and they were booing. We were out here for a week. We enjoyed the city. I don’t think you can fly 16 hours and be ready to play,” Samuel told Australia’s Channel Seven.

The Injuries That Came With the Win

San Francisco’s win came with a cost. Rookie receiver De’Zhaun Stribling was carted off with a non-contact left leg injury after playing 21 snaps. Coach Kyle Shanahan later clarified the issue is in his ankle, and his Achilles remains intact. That leaves open the possibility he could return later this season. Tight end Jake Tonges was also carted off with what Shanahan confirmed is an MCL injury. Further testing is still to come.

Those absences left San Francisco leaning on Jacob Cowing, Samuel, and Demarcus Robinson at receiver, and Luke Farrell and Kyle Juszczyk at tight end. With Ricky Pearsall already out for the season, the receiver room now looks considerably thinner than it did a month ago.

Final Word for the 49ers

Despite the injuries, San Francisco’s preparation clearly paid dividends. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 25 of 34 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and the defense suffocated a Rams offense many expected to be one of the league’s best this season.

Warner made clear the extra week in Australia wasn’t just about sightseeing. It gave the 49ers a real edge, and it’s a plan they’ll likely lean on again the next time travel becomes part of the equation.