Super Bowl WAGs 2025: Top Player Wife & Girlfriend Roundup

There is a lot of competition for the best Super Bowl WAGs for 2025, which is a term that stands for the wife or girlfriend of players.

The GOAT wag, of course, is arguably pop star Taylor Swift, at least when it comes to stratospheric levels of fame. However, many other wives and girlfriends of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players have also received attention.

There are also some recent engagements among the group.

Here are some of the top Super Bowl 2025 wags.

Sheawna Weathersby: Girlfriend of Chris Jones

Play

Sheawna Weathersby is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs’ star Chris Jones.

She is active on both Instagram and Facebook. On Instagram, she frequently posts glamour photos.

On her Facebook page, Jones’ girlfriend described herself as a “Licensed Esthetician ✨” They have never married; however, they have dated for years and have two kids, according to her Facebook page.

Bry Burrows: Fiancee of Jalen Hurts

Bry Burrows is the fiancee of Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“I’m not married or anything like that,” Hurts told Essence Magazine in 2023. “But I am spoken for.” In September 2024, the couple confirmed to Essence that they were officially engaged.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback told reporters, “To Bry, the Mrs., thank you for the support, thank you for the love, and thank you for being the rock that I can lean on,” according to a TikTok video posted by Yahoo Sports.

Kelsey Kay Homer: The Girlfriend of Lane Johnson

Play

Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson is divorced from Chelsea Johnson, the mother of his three kids. By 2023, Johnson was dating Kelsey Kay Homer, according to The New York Post.

“WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL!!!!!!!🍾🍾” she wrote on Instagram along with a video of them kissing.

Anna Congdon: Fiancee of Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley is engaged to marry his girlfriend Anna Congdon.

People Magazine broke the news of their engagement on February 2. According to People, Barkley and Congdon already have two kids together.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” he told the magazine.

“She’s been super helpful and always has my back, not only in football but throughout life there’s a lot that goes on. But as we continue to grow and mature and go through life together, we continue getting closer and continue to get even better.”

Kelsey Riley: Fiancee of AJ Brown

Play

Kesley Riley is the fiancee of Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown, with whom she shares a son.

On January 28, Kelsey Riley posted a series of photos to her Instagram page that show her in an embrace with Brown. She captioned the collage with several heart emojis.

According to People, “Riley played multiple sports in high school and excelled in softball at Texas Southern University, where she was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.”

Brittany Mahomes: Wife of Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. She is also the mother of his three kids, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden.

Golden is a newborn. Brittany frequently posts pictures of her family on her Instagram page.

According to TODAY, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes started dating in high school in Texas. She later played college soccer at the University of Texas and even played “professionally in Iceland,” the site reports before she became a certified personal trainer.

Cheriah Gordon: Fiancee of Mecole Hardman Jr.

Play

According to USA Today, Gordon “is the owner of The Glo Collection, a beauty and wellness brand that creates a ‘space for melanated organic skincare, chic fashion and vivacious femininity.'”

She is also an Instagram influencer. She has two children with the Chiefs’ Hardman, her fiance, according to USA Today.

Taylor Swift: Girlfriend of Travis Kelce

Of course, pop star Taylor Swift is the most famous wag in Super Bowl 2025. She is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

According to Billboard, Swift and Kelce started dating in 2023 after he attended one of her concerts.

He told the Pat McAfee show that he then invited Swift to a game. “I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead.’ We’ll see what happens in the near future.”