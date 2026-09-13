Brandon Coleman Studying Commanders’ Great Before Eagles Test

He knows replacing Laremy Tunsil is a daunting task, so Brandon Coleman is studying one of the best left tackles in NFL and Washington Commanders franchise history before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Coleman “said one player that he likes to watch is Trent Williams,” according to ESPN Insider John Keim. The latter revealed on “The John Keim Report” how Williams is “a guy that he (Coleman) likes to watch because of how Trent operates when he gets his hands on a guy, like before maybe he’s (Coleman’s) getting on it too soon and then you start to lose the battle.”

Williams is the ideal reference point for a young and raw lineman under pressure to quickly master the role as blindside protector for Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Coleman acquitted himself reasonably well in this crucial spot during Daniels’ rookie season in 2024. Yet, Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters still traded multiple draft picks to acquire Tunsil a year ago.

Tunsil suffering likely season-ending torn triceps this August has thrust Coleman back into the spotlight for the game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, September 13 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Coleman’s a natural guard, but he’s approaching the challenge of sliding back outside the right way by studying one of the best. The one who got away for the Commanders.

Trent Williams Provides Great Teach Tape for Brandon Coleman

Williams built the bulk of his case as a likely future Hall of Famer after he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. The 12-time Pro Bowler’s greatness began in Washington after Mike Shanahan selected Williams fourth overall in the 2010 NFL draft.

Trading Williams represents one of the great what if? moments in Washington franchise history. Asking what might’ve been is bittersweet when Williams is still locking down the league’s elite pass-rushers.

It’s what he did against single-season sack record-holder Myles Garrett when the Niners thumped the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Commanders fans will invite too much frustration to bear wondering what their team would look like with Williams offering this level of protection to Daniels.

Fortunately, plays like this still show Coleman how to fix his fundamental flaws. The 25-year-old faced problems as a rookie when “his technique wasn’t great and his feet kind of fell behind,” according to Keim.

Coleman studying Willaims to correct those issues is a smart, proactive way for a vital player to approach a pivotal season. It’s also a sign the Commanders are taking the threat posed by the Eagles’ defensive front seriously.

Commanders’ O-line Faces Formidable Early Eagles Test

Just because Coleman won’t have to face Jonathan Greenard, after the Pro Bowl pass-rusher was ruled out, the Eagles still have enough talent on the edges to trouble the Commanders’ injury-hit O-line.

Philly’s pass-rush room houses an embarrassment or riches. Including athletic edge defenders Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa.

Coleman faces strong tests from any member of this group. Those matchups will be tougher if he’s one-on-one too often because the Commanders are doubling formidable defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

That’s the challenge the Eagles pose to every offensive line, but the Commanders have more question marks up front than most teams. Center Nick Allegretti needs to stay healthy and prove he can successfully transition from guard, while second-year right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. must overcome the problems that blighted his rookie campaign.

Coleman remains the biggest question mark because of where he plays and his importance in keeping Daniels upright. The more he learns from watching Williams, the better chance Coleman has to emerge as an asset, rather than a liability to the Commanders’ season.