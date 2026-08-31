Commanders Included ‘Shocker’ on Final Roster

There were a few surprises when the Washington Commanders made cuts to trim the roster to 53 plays, but none more so than the team including a “shocker” at a vital position of need.

That’s the word used by Tashan Reed of The Washington Post to describe beefy guard Tanoa Togiai surviving cutdown day on Sunday, August 30. Toiai “is the shocker,” and ESPN’s John Keim says the undrafted free agent “Plays with power.”

Togiai impressed during preseason, but his best case to avoid cuts was likely the spate of injuries the Commanders have suffered up front. The most notable of those involves Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who’s likely headed for injured reserve. Meanwhile, prospective starting center Nick Allegretti remains sidelined amid his recovery from a calf problem.

Washington’s coaches require as many able bodies as possible to help create the multiple combinations needed to reshuffle a makeshift offensive line in front of star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Tanoa Togiai’s Surprise Inclusion Worth the Risk

Togiai got onto the field with starters during practice sessions and preseason games. The former Utah standout was “at right guard” along an O-line in front of Daniels during a disastrous joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

Daniels’ line and the rest of his offense was deemed unable to operate during that session. It left the Commanders needing to explore every possible solution for better protection up front.

Keeping Togiai in the mix provides one possible answer because he’s a 6-foot-6, 321-pounder who can move the pile. Togiai also moves well in space, thanks to favorable athletic scores, per RAS.football.

He should get the chance to prove those scores are merited. Particularly after the Commanders listed interior linemen Julian Good-Jones, Max Scharping, Trey Hill and Daniel Brunskill among their list of cuts.

There’s no denying Togiai’s upside, but the question is will the Commanders be in deeper trouble up front if the 23-year-old has to start once the games matter?

Commanders Face Uncomfortable Truths Along Offensive Line

The harsh truth is the Commanders appear woefully ill-equipped to adequately protect Daniels this season. Allegretti’s set to start over the ball, at least once he’s fully healthy, but he’ll remain a question mark after sliding over from guard.

Further concern persists about right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. The 2025 NFL draft first-round pick is continuing to endure his share of struggles headed into his sophomore campaign.

None of these issues is as pressing as finding a competent replacement for Tunsil. That won’t be easy when he’s one of the most accomplished blindside protectors in all of football.

Head coach Dan Quinn has already announced his intention to promote swing backup Brandon Coleman to the key spot in front of Daniels. It’s a risk, but the Commanders did add valuable insurance, in the form, ex-Pro Bowler D.J. Humphries, a proven veteran who survived cuts.

The Commanders know experience can help patch some of the holes along their line. That’s just one part of the process, with the other involving hoping the youthful athleticism of Togiai can yield a hidden gem.