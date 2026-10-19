Commanders’ Loss to 49ers Would Make NFC East History for All the Wrong Reasons

The Washington Commanders face an uphill climb on Monday night as they take on the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Washington enters the game at 1-3-1 and is coming off a brutal Week 5 finish, when the team tied the New York Giants 27-27 after an overtime blunder.

Yet, the NFC East is wide open right now, and it seems nobody is taking advantage.

Last week, every team in the division lost or tied. On Sunday, the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys all lost.

That leaves the Commanders as the division’s last hope to avoid making NFL history after its latest two-week stretch.

NFC East Set to Make History for All the Wrong Reasons

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Monday morning that if the Commanders fail to beat the 49ers, the NFC East will become the first division in NFL history to have all four teams go winless in back-to-back weeks.

Via Adam Schefter: “If the Commanders lose tonight on Monday Night Football to the 49ers, the NFC East would become the first division in NFL history to be winless in consecutive weeks in which all teams in the division played a game. And two of the teams played each other last week.”

If the Commanders lose tonight on Monday Night Football to the 49ers, the NFC East would become the first division in NFL history to be winless in consecutive weeks in which all teams in the division played a game. And two of the teams played each other last week. https://t.co/zetzBF40DN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2026

Looking at the NFC East

The NFC East is currently one of the worst divisions in the NFL in terms of overall record.

The only team above .500 is the Giants at 3-2-1, and there’s a good chance they’re coming off a loss to the New Orleans Saints, who entered the game at 1-4. Not to mention, there’s a real chance the Giants make a change at quarterback ahead of Week 7.

As mentioned, the Commanders sit two games below .500, as do the Eagles and Cowboys, who are both 2-4 after Week 6. Philadelphia is navigating a plethora of injuries, while Dallas simply hasn’t played good football on either side of the ball.