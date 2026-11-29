Stefon Diggs wasn’t the happiest during the Washington Commanders’ statement 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the All-Pro wide receiver should be worried about the predictions for his role against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

The four-time Pro Bowler is predicted to “catch two or fewer passes” during the game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 29, according to ESPN’s Seth Walder. He noted “Diggs was frustrated in Washington’s Week 11 win, and I think that could continue against the Cardinals.”

Diggs won’t stay quiet if he doesn’t see some more throws coming his way. The 32-year-old didn’t hide his feelings when he unleashed a profanity-laden tirade on the sideline against the Bengals.

His words appeared to be aimed in the direction of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, although the intended target of Diggs’ ire hasn’t been revealed. Daniels might not care either way after he continued to build chemistry with a breakout rookie receiver.

That prolific connection is more bad news for Diggs. He’s viewed as a poor scheme fit to get more involved against the Cards.

Stefon Diggs Faces Matchup Problem vs. Cardinals

Diggs’ biggest issue this week is how his biggest strength doesn’t play into the core vulnerability of the Cardinals’ defense. Walder explained how “Opponents target players in the slot just 22% of the time when facing Arizona, the second-lowest rate in the league. And no one lines up in the slot more for Washington than Diggs.”

Things look bleak for Diggs on paper, but the Commanders are actually well equipped to dissect Arizona’s coverage between the numbers. Some of Daniels’ best plays in recent weeks have come from targeting Diggs across the middle of the field.

The seven-time 1,000-yard receiver got open to produce an exceptional 29-yard catch and run against the Bengals. It was his signature play on the night, but Locked On Commanders host David Harrison pointed out how “Five years ago, Stefon Diggs takes that to the house.”

Perhaps Diggs has lost a step in his 12th season, but he remains a savvy operator who knows how to find space at multiple levels of the field. He’s also a veteran leader, even though there were conflicting opinions about Diggs’ outburst on Monday Night Football.

One NFL Hall of Famer hated what he saw from Diggs along the sideline. Yet, a Washington franchise great believes the battle-tested wideout was leading by example.

Diggs will want to prove his leadership with more catches than words this week, but he may not get the chance if another Commanders’ receiver continues to dominate.

Commanders Can Still Lean on Emerging Playmaker

Daniels and the Commanders are in a good spot because they don’t need to rely on Diggs. Not when 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Antonio Williams is getting open at a prodigious rate.

The former Clemson stud has amassed “26 targets, 19 catches, and now the team lead in receiving yards,” since Week 6, according to Harrison. Numbers like these are impressive, but they don’t reveal the full story of Williams’ rapid emergence.

He’s now the player first-year offensive coordinator David Blough schemes to make Daniels’ go-to target. Even if it means relegating Diggs to decoy status.

Diggs was the supporting act when Williams burned the Bengals for two huge gains in the clutch to set up the game-winning field goal by rookie Drew Stevens. Williams aligned next to Diggs on both plays, letting the senior man take coverage deep, while No. 14 escaped underneath.

Turning Williams or Diggs loose is a win-win for the Commanders this week. Either receiver can help Daniels continue to thrive and outpace any production from the one matchup nightmare for the Cardinals who has Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn worried.