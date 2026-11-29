The NFL handed down its priciest penalty of Week 11 to a Cincinnati Bengals defender for his dangerous hit on Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams.

Bengals starting cornerback Dax Hill is now on the hook for a $17,911 fine for a hip-drop tackle (unnecessary roughness) on Williams early in the fourth quarter of the Commanders’ win over Cincinnati on “Monday Night Football,” per the league’s Office of Gameday Accountability.

Hill is a five-year veteran who has started every game he has played for the Bengals over the past four seasons, including all 10 of the team’s contests in 2026.

Antonio Williams Came Up Huge for Commanders in Crucial Week 11 Contest Against Bengals

Williams, meanwhile, is a third-round rookie who had a breakout game against Cincinnati in what proved to be a monumental win for Washington in Week 11.

The Commanders entered the game with a record of 3-5-1 and in considerable need of a victory over the Bengals, who came into Northwest Stadium in primetime on Monday night carrying a five-game winning streak, across which Cincinnati had scored an average of more than 36 points per game.

Washington held the Bengals’ high-powered offense to just 20 points on the night, while Williams finished the contest with nine catches for 122 yards on 11 targets. Two of those receptions tallying 64 total yards came on the Commanders’ final drive of the game while trailing by one point.

The team started that drive with just 39 seconds left on the clock, playing its way into field-goal range for the game-winning kick.

Antonio Williams Has Stepped Up in Absence of Commanders’ Top WR Terry McLaurin

Williams has now tallied 37 catches for 448 yards and two scores across 10 appearances during his rookie campaign.

The Commanders have battled a rash of injuries on both sides of the football, but particularly on offense. Terry McLaurin, the team’s top wideout, went down with a season-ending injury in a Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area. After that defeat, Washington was 1-1-4 on the season and on the brink of falling out of contention in every meaningful sense of the word.

However, the Commanders have rallied to win three out of four outings since. And while the team is about to head out on a two-game road trip that begins in Arizona against the Cardinals on Sunday and then takes Washington to Tennessee to play the Titans in Week 13, the Commanders have a viable chance of playing their way back into a playoff spot — and potentially even a chance to win the NFC East Division.

Washington is currently in second place in the East, two games behind the leading New York Giants. The Giants square off against the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday before a four-game stretch that includes contests with the 49ers (home), Seattle Seahawks (road), Cleveland Browns (home) and Detroit Lions (road).