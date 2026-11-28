The Washington Commanders have a lot of positive buzz surrounding them, and they are attempting to capitalize on their recent success by going out and signing former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad. After he got released by the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders and Aiyuk quickly gravitated towards each other, which led to a deal materializing earlier this week.

While there’s some excitement surrounding the addition of Aiyuk, he hasn’t played in an NFL game in over two years, so he is going to have to ramp up his workload before he makes his debut for Washington. There’s no guarantee that Aiyuk will even play for the Commanders this year, given that he signed to the practice squad, but according to a new report, it sounds like the team is anticipating having the talented pass catcher at their disposal in the near future.

Commanders Expect Brandon Aiyuk to Play This Season

In 2023, Aiyuk earned All-Pro Second Team honors after he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns with the Niners, as he seemingly established himself as one of the top players at his position in the league. Pretty much everything that has happened since that season, though, has been a negative for Aiyuk when it comes to his pro career.

Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL in 2024 that brought his season to an early end, and while the hope was that he would be able to return in 2025, disagreements between him and the 49ers over his injury rehab process resulted in the remainder of his four-year, $120 million contract being voided. As a result, Aiyuk declared that he would never play for San Francisco again and stopped reporting to the team’s facilities.

After months of drama, Aiyuk finally got himself reinstated to the NFL, with the Niners mercifully releasing him after months of essentially holding him hostage on their roster. Now, Aiyuk is with the Commanders, and he’s working on getting himself up to speed after a multi-year absence. Washington isn’t going to set a definitive timeline for Aiyuk when it comes to getting him on the field, but the expectation is that he will play at some point this season.

“The Commanders aren’t putting a timeline on WR Brandon Aiyuk. But they do expect him to play at some point this season — his first game action since a major knee injury over two years ago,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in a post on X.

What Can the Commanders Expect From Brandon Aiyuk?

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 25: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs a sweep for a 20-yard gain against the New England Patriots during their NFL game at Gillette Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Aiyuk’s ceiling is obviously quite high, but he’s not going to be an All-Pro player right out of the gate for Washington. Again, he hasn’t played football in over two years, thanks in large part to a serious knee injury. Beyond that, there are off-field concerns that surround Aiyuk that could conceivably tank his tenure with the Commanders before it ever gets off the ground.

Right now, the passing attack is clicking, so Aiyuk would likely look to factor in as a secondary target for Jayden Daniels in the air if he can get on the field. Nobody really knows what Aiyuk will be capable of, but if he can play a handful of snaps and catch the football when it comes his way, his new team will surely be thrilled. In the meantime, Washington will continue preparing for its Week 12 clash with the Arizona Cardinals.