The Washington Commanders needed just a few plays to lose one of their key offensive weapons — and turn the ball over — in Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Treylon Burks makes catch on third down but gets hit hard and the ball pops out into the hands of a Texans defender for an INT,” Commanders reporter Martenzie Johnson wrote on X. “Burks is still on the ground.”

“Treylon Burks is helped off the field by trainers, heavily favoring his left leg,” The Athletic’s Nick Jhabvala wrote on X. “Not putting his weight on it … Burks getting carted back to the locker room. Cart came and got him behind the Commanders bench after he was helped off the field by team athletic trainers.”

“Treylon Burks has a hip injury,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X. “His return is questionable.”

Burks, a 2022 1st-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, is in his second season with the Commanders and has been a surprisingly reliable option with 26 receptions for 290 yards and 2 touchdowns headed into Week 12.

“Commanders WR Treylon Burks (hip) is questionable to return,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote. “He was carted off.”

Commanders Brought Back Burks on New Contract

Burks joined the Commanders at midseason in 2025 and played his way into a respectable payday this offseason.

“The Commanders are bringing back former first-round WR Treylon Burks, who impressed in limited time last season, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Friday. “The former Titans pick gets a 1-year deal worth a max of $4M.”

Commanders Enter Week 12 on Winning Streak

Burks was a surprise healthy scratch in a 24-22 Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — emblematic of Washington’s bumbling start to the season.

The Commanders entered Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a 4-5-1 record and on their first winning streak since 2024 with consecutive wins over first-place teams in the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.