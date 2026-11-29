The Washington Commanders are taking a risk on Brandon Aiyuk in the hopes that he can help the them salvage a playoff run, and the wide receiver is on track to return to an NFL field sooner than later.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday, November 29 that Washington has keyed in on its Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans as the debut date for Aiyuk in a Commanders uniform.

Aiyuk will not play in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals, though Washington is not entirely foregoing the possibility of the wideout getting onto the field against the Titans in Tennessee next weekend. However, Schefter cited sources saying that an appearance by Aiyuk next Sunday in Nashville is an “unlikely possibility.”

“The Commanders first want to make sure they give Aiyuk the time he needs to get ready and get back in football shape, considering that he has not played in an NFL game in over two years,” Schefter wrote.

Commanders ‘Surprised’ by How Good Brandon Aiyuk Looks in Practice After 2 Years Away From Football

The NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers recently released Aiyuk after years of turmoil that began with the former second-team All-Pro tearing his ACL and MCL in October of 2024 shortly after inking a $120 million contract extension in the Bay Area. That was the last time Aiyuk played a regular season snap in an NFL game.

He inked a deal with the practice squad in Washington last week and is coming along nicely, according to Schefter’s report.

“The Commanders were pleasantly surprised at how Aiyuk looked during his workout and in his first practices with the team,” Schefter continued. “There still is, in the Commanders’ eyes, some rust that Aiyuk needs to work off, but that is why they would like to give him some time to do it. Aiyuk has a team that intends to support him and friends on the roster as well.”

Commanders Must Integrate Brandon Aiyuk Into Offense Amid Rise of Rookie WR Antonio Williams

Washington has fought its way back into contention in the NFC East by winning three of its past four games after starting the season 1-4-1.

The Commanders are heading on the road for a back-to-back stretch of away games, but are doing so against two of the least successful teams in the league this season in the Cardinals and Titans.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants currently hold a two-game lead in the division over the second-place Commanders. However, Washington tied the Giants in their first meeting and bested New York in the rematch, so the Commanders hold the head-to-head tiebreak should circumstances boil down to that once the regular season concludes.

Third-round rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams is in the midst of an apparent breakout, and one storyline to watch will be how his role changes, if at all, once the Commanders incorporate Aiyuk into the offense.