Dan Quinn isn’t going to take the Arizona Cardinals lightly, so the Washington Commanders’ head coach has warned his team about the “real advantage” the Cards will have at State Farm Stadium in Week 12.

Quinn explained why one All-Pro is the biggest threat to the Commanders for the game on Sunday, November 29. The 56-year-old was referring to prolific Cardinals’ tight end Trey McBride.

He’s leading the NFL at his position with 87 catches for 689 yards. Those numbers put McBride on track for a third-straight 1,000-yard season, bad news for a Commanders defense struggling to keep talented tight ends under wraps in 2026.

McBride is a whole other challenge, according to Quinn. He pointed out how “Some tight ends can play just in line and on play actions. Others can open up and play more as a traditional receiver. When you can do both, man, that’s a real advantage,” per The Washington Sun’s Martenzie Johnson.

Quinn and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones need varied answers to McBride’s diverse set of skills. Coming up with the right plan won’t be easy when one prominent member of Jones’ unit is also warning the Commanders about McBride’s ability to produce.

Dan Quinn Needs New Plan for Trey McBride

Quinn didn’t need to see McBride on deck to know the Commanders needed a new plan for corralling gifted tight ends. The numbers add up to a bleak story for Washington’s defense.

Those numbers are outlined by Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby. He noted how “Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught five of six targets for 77 yards last Monday; Isaiah Likely had 221 yards and two touchdowns combined in his matchups with the New York Giants; George Kittle had 69 yards and a touchdown; and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson had two touchdowns in Week 2.”

No tight end in the NFL is better equipped to continue exploiting this weakness than McBride. The two-time Pro Bowler “represents nearly a third of the Cardinals’ production in the passing game and is by far their most consistent option for first downs with Michael Wilson on IR,” per Selby.

McBride’s also “caught 77% of his targets with five touchdowns on the season.” No. 85 has even logged “eight games with 50 receiving yards this season.”

What makes McBride difficult to stop is how he clocks those numbers from all across formations. He can split out wide, flex into the slot, go in motion or win as a traditional, in-line tight end.

McBride gave a great example of his athleticism and playmaking streak after the catch with this spectacular grab, run and hurdle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

Preventing plays like this would be easier if the Commanders had their outstanding slot defender available. Unfortunately, they’ll need to adjust by paying closer attention and committing to greater physicality against McBride.

One starter along the front seven isn’t sugarcoating the challenge.

Commanders Ready for All-Pro Threat

Edge-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson spoke to Bowie TV Sports and made an intriguing observation about McBride. Chaisson admitted, “Guys like that, man, you just gotta always remember that elite players are gonna make their plays throughout the game.”

The Commanders can’t simply accept McBride making his plays. Instead, Chaisson and Co. need to be proactive about stopping the Cards’ lone threat in the passing game.

As an edge defender, Chaisson’s ideally positioned to bump and jam McBride on and off the line of scrimmage. Getting hands on McBride and re-routing him will be key before he gets released into the secondary.

Chaisson didn’t like what the coaches planned for the Commanders’ defense against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Ironically, Washington’s defense actually limited Rams’ tight ends to just 26 yards on five catches.

The Cardinals are sure to look McBride’s way more often, so Quinn and Jones need a better strategy.