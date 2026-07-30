Commanders Insider Drops Stefon Diggs Statement Amid Camp Struggles

The Washington Commanders already have a problem at training camp, a problem many saw coming, and a problem one insider thinks only free agent Stefon Diggs can solve.

Diggs was the name Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic turned to immediately after watching two days of camp. It’s a clear reference to how the All-Pro wide receiver who remains on the market in 2026 NFL free agency is an obvious remedy for the Commanders’ lack of elite talent at the position.

Lighthearted or not, the links between seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Diggs and the Commanders aren’t going away. In fact, those links are sure to resurface every time a wideout so much as drops a pass at camp. Not to mention whenever any eligible receiver succumbs to injury.

There’s still a case to be made for signing Diggs, but it’s equally true camp is the ideal time for incumbent receivers to overcome any struggles and establish a pecking order on the depth chart before the real action begins.

Stefon Diggs Chatter Set to Increase During Training Camp

Not many receivers still available to join a new team can match Diggs’ pedigree as a prolific four-time Pro Bowler who still knows how to get open. His track record is tough for the Commanders to ignore, particularly when the 32-year-old maintains an interest in joining the team.

Putting Diggs into the lineup would instantly raise the credibility of the Commanders’ wide receiver room. It would also give budding franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels an experienced pass-catcher able to snag the difficult grabs in traffic, the way Diggs did for the New England Patriots against the Houston Texans in last season’s playoffs.

A play like this is one reason why ESPN’s John Keim told 106.7 The Fan’s “Sports Junkies” Diggs is the only viable option who can help the Commanders at a key, but suspect spot.

Keim explained, “I don’t think there’s anybody else other than him that would be a possibility at this point(…) Nobody else is free that I think would tempt them, and I think some people that may come free later, have not helped themselves this offseason, in the last month-and-a-half in particular.”

The last note is an obvious reference to two-time 1,000-yard receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who remains a disgruntled member of the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk wants out, but his erratic social media messaging appears to have doomed the chances of a reunion with former Arizona State teammate Daniels in Washington.

Dwindling interest in taking on much of the drama surrounding Aiyuk makes Diggs an enticing alternative, but the Commanders still have reasons to avoid the latter. Those reasons can also involve giving a deep and intriguing clutch of receivers the chance to solve their problems at camp.

Commanders Can Still Stay Patient With Current Wide Receivers

Gaining separation has been a chore for the current wideouts during two days of camp. The struggles were noted early by Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby, who reported on Wednesday how Washington’s defensive backs “had good coverage in seven-on-seven drills and occasionally forced the coaches to call off the play because the quarterbacks were looking too long for options.”

A similar theme played out on Thursday, with Selby describing how Daniels and “all the quarterbacks have needed more time than normal to find targets and are working through their progressions thanks to the coverage from the secondary.”

Some teething problems are inevitable at this time of the year. Particularly when the Commanders have added multiple new receivers, including 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Antonio Williams, along with veteran burners Van Jefferson and the returning Dyami Brown.

This trio needs time to gel alongside lone marquee holdover Terry McLaurin, as well as youngsters Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane, who are yet to deliver consistently.

It’s a hotchpotch group expected to thrive quickly against a more sophisticated mix of disguised coverage and pressure called by new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Defense is where the Commanders committed most of their resources this offseason, spending big to acquire edge-rushers Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson, before using the seventh-overall pick to draft would-be All-Pro inside linebacker Sonny Styles, so it’s only natural the offense is playing catch-up.

Camp is providing head coach Dan Quinn and first-year offensive coordinator David Blough with a live-action snapshot of what they truly have at receiver. Of course, that same snapshot could still reveal the glaring need for a wideout with Diggs’ credentials.