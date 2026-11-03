Anaheim Ducks Make Roster Move Before Vancouver Canucks Game

The Anaheim Ducks placed left winger A.J. Greer on injured reserve Monday due to an upper-body injury. Greer is expected to miss at least four games after sustaining the injury in Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Ducks made the roster move one day before Tuesday’s, November 3, matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Pacific Time (10 p.m. Eastern Time).

Greer is primarily a bottom-six forward for the Ducks, so his absence isn’t necessarily a major blow. However, any injury inevitably forces roster and game-plan adjustments, so this is worth monitoring.

Greer signed a four-year, $7 million contract with the Ducks in June 2026 after an impressive season with the Florida Panthers, recording 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points.

Ducks Place A.J. Greer on Injured Reserve With Upper-Body Injury

To fill the roster spot Greer left, the Ducks recalled Nico Myatovic from the minors. Myatovic is awaiting his NHL debut after recording eight points, including five goals and three assists, in 11 AHL appearances this season.

The Ducks are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, November 1. Before that, however, they had suffered two consecutive defeats, falling 7-6 to the Buffalo Sabres on October 29 and 6-5 to the Canucks on October 27.

The Ducks have a busy week ahead after facing Vancouver, as they will quickly return to action two days later against the Edmonton Oilers on November 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. They will then continue their road trip the following day, facing the Calgary Flames on November 6 at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Anaheim will return home to the Honda Center on Sunday, November 8, to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. They will then host the Nashville Predators at the same venue on November 11.

The Ducks currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with 13 points through 14 games. They have six wins, seven losses, and one overtime loss, with 49 goals scored and 53 allowed for a minus-four goal differential.