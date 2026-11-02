Anaheim Ducks Star Delivers Remarkable 36-Second Burst vs. Senators

The Anaheim Ducks needed a spark in Sunday’s improbable win over the Ottawa Senators. One star forward stepped up in a big way.

Things couldn’t have looked worse for the Ducks on Sunday night after allowing three goals in the first period. Surprise starter Laurent Brossoit wasn’t looking good, and the Ducks weren’t giving him much help. Then they scored six unanswered goals.

Three of them came from star forward Cutter Gauthier. Two of his three came within 36 seconds of one another. Gauthier kickstarted the Ducks’ comeback at the 1:35 mark of the second period, when he scored an unassisted goal. Then Judd Caulfied contributed two of his own. One of which was the game-tying goal.

Then the Senators couldn’t stay out of the penalty box late in the second and early in the third period. They took minors at the 17:21 and 19:53 marks of the second period. That gave the Ducks multiple power plays to work with. Gauthier took advantage after the Senators committed yet another penalty at the 1:24 mark of the third.

Anaheim Ducks Forward Enjoyed A Remarkable 36-Second Stretch

Gauthier’s second goal came at the 1:50 mark of the third period. With the Ducks on a 5-on-3 power play, the goal was a simple exchange between Jackson LaCombe and Gauthier. LaCombe found himself at the top of the right circle. He passed to Gauthier, who looked toward the net before returning the puck to LaCombe.

LaCombe held onto the puck long enough to draw two Senators players toward him. He then fired back to Gauthier, who was now wide open. Gauthier shot a one-timer at the net and scored, giving the Ducks a 4-3 lead.

Fast-forward to the 2:26 mark, and Gauthier did it again. This time the Ducks were at 5-on-4, but they were having a bounce-back night on the man advantage. Gauthier found himself alone, letting him sneak from one end of the ice to the other.

He got down low, just inside the right circle, took a pass from Leo Carlsson, and scored his third goal of the night. That was enough for a hat trick as the Ducks went up 5-3. Roger McQueen rounded out the night with a goal on another power play, giving the Ducks six goals for the evening.

Cutter Gauthier Is Heating Up For The Ducks Following Big Win

Gauthier is part of a young Anaheim Ducks core that has seen some favorable returns despite the team’s 6-7-1 record. Gauthier now has seven goals and 12 points in 13 games, threatening to hit the point-per-game mark that Leo Carlsson (21 points in 14 games) and Jackson LaCombe (15 in 14) have already hit.

If Gauthier has another game or two like what he had on Sunday night, there is no question he too will join the point-per-game club. His seven goals are also putting him well on pace to at least match his 41 goals from a season ago.

It is one thing to score 40+ in one season. But if Gauthier does it again, he will officially become one of the NHL’s premier young scorers. That will force opponents to account for him every time he takes the ice.