Anaheim Ducks superstar Cutter Gauthier made NHL history by scoring his fourth hat trick during the month of November.

The Ducks lost 8-6 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, but Gauthier had yet another amazing performance as he scored another hat trick.

Per ESPN, it’s the first time in NHL history that a player has had four hat tricks in a single month, and Gauthier still has nearly two weeks left to add to that total.

“I’m just keeping it simple. I’m trying to give the team a chance to win every single night. Just came a little short tonight,” Gauthier said after the game.

Cutter Gauthier is Hot as Hell

Gauthier is the hottest player in the league right now, this side of Connor McDavid, having scored four hat tricks in his last nine games, which is absolutely insane to think about.

Gauthier has scored goals in 10 straight games right now, improving his season totals to 21 goals and 8 assists in 21 games played this year.

According to ESPN’s research, Gauthier is the first player since Teemu Selanne of the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 1997-98 to score goals in 10 straight games.

The NHL record for the most goals in one month is 20, held by Joe Malone in February 1921 and Selanne in March 1993. With 17 goals already and with six games to play the rest of the month for the Ducks, Gauthier has a great chance of accomplishing that incredible feat of 20 goals in a single month, and potentially breaking the record.

Cutter Gauthier on Pace to Make More NHL History

Gauthier missed one game for the Ducks this season, but is still on pace for over 80+ goals this season, a mark that has only been accomplished four times in NHL history, twice by Wayne Gretzky (92 goals for the Edmonton Oilers in 1981-82 and 87 goals for the Oilers in 1983-84), once by Brett Hull (86 goals for the St. Louis Blues in 1990-91), and once by Mario Lemieux (85 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1988-89).

The fact that Gauthier’s name is in the same sentence as these other legends of the game is absolutely amazing to see.