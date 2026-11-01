Anaheim Ducks Make Surprise Goalie Call With Uncomfortable Senators Connection

The Anaheim Ducks are not rolling with Ville Husso or Lukas Dostal in Sunday night’s matchup vs. the Ottawa Senators.

Anaheim will roll with Laurent Brossoit, per Daily Faceoff via Derek Lee. This will be Brossoit’s first regular-season appearance with the Ducks in 2026-27, and his second appearance in the last three seasons.

Brossoit made one appearance in 2025-26 for the San Jose Sharks. His opponent in that contest? The Senators. Brossoit allowed six goals in that game. That was good for just a .783 save percentage.

However, that performance shouldn’t define Brossoit, who has been an accomplished backup goaltender throughout his NHL career. He has made 141 appearances starting in the 2014-15 season, accumulating a .910 save percentage, a 2.66 GAA, six shutouts, and a .571 quality starts percentage.

Brossoit’s start is coming at a time when Husso and Dostal have been struggling in the net. Husso has an .857 save percentage, a 4.12 GAA, and a .250 quality starts percentage, while Dostal has posted an .872 save percentage, a 3.56 GAA, and a .444 quality starts percentage.

Somebody needs to provide a spark, so head coach Joel Quenneville is hoping the veteran Brossoit is up for the challenge. That said, he will need help from Anaheim’s skaters.

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines And Pairings vs. Senators

The lineup projections are based on the lines and pairings at Anaheim’s latest practice, shared by Derek Lee on Oct. 31. Therefore, they are subjected to look different should Quenneville make changes before the game.

If everything stays as is from that practice session, then Leo Carlsson should center Alex Killorn and Judd Caulfield. Carlsson now has 18 points and four goals in 13 games. He is on an 84-game pace to hit well over a point per game.

Cutter Gauthier is projected for the second line alongside Mikael Granlund and Beckett Sennecke. Sennecke has eight goals and a 25.8 shooting percentage this season, while Gauthier has nine points and four goals.

Tim Washe is projected to center A.J. Greer and Sam Colangelo on the third line. Washe has been a do-it-all center this season, with six points and three goals in 13 games. He also has 41 hits and has won 125 faceoffs.

Roger McQueen looks to center the fourth line with Jeff Malott and Nikita Nesterenko at the wings. McQueen scored his first career goal in Anaheim’s 7-6 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Jackson LaCombe looks like he will line up alongside Drew Helleson. It will be Helleson’s seventh start if the projection holds. Pavel Mintyukov is projected to line up next to Noah Warren, and Travis Mitchell looks to pair with Tristan Luneau. Luneau has seven points in 13 games and looks like he is starting to heat up.

Ducks Need Stabilization In The Net

The Ducks have been scoring lately, but they have been stopping nobody. That may be one of a few reasons they are going with Brossoit in the net. Either way, they need a spark, and Brossoit’s veteran presence can give them one.

Still, if they falter defensively and make things tough for Brossoit, Anaheim could ultimately face the same results they have seen over their last two matchups. It will be up to them to change that narrative when the puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET.