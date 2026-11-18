As if Philadelphia Flyers fans needed more salt in their open wound.

Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier has been the NHL’s most lethal goal scorer this season, hitting astonishing new heights in the month of November.

Since the calendar flipped to Nov. 1, Gauthier has scored an incredible 17 goals. That includes four hat tricks, the latest of which came on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues.

His hot stick has been so impressive that the Ducks winger has single-handedly scored more goals than eight NHL teams this month.

Cutter Gauthier Has Outscored Eight NHL Teams in November

Gauthier has scored 17 goals in just nine games this month. That’s more than the November goal totals of eight NHL teams:

Boston Bruins (16 goals in six games)

Detroit Red Wings (16 goals in 7 games)

Los Angeles Kings (16 goals in 6 games)

Columbus Blue Jackets (16 goals in 7 games)

Buffalo Sabres (15 goals in 7 games)

Pittsburgh Penguins (14 goals in 6 games)

Toronto Maple Leafs (12 goals in 7 games)

Seattle Kraken (seven goals in four games)

Sucks to be any of these eight teams right now, but especially the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have lost all seven games in regulation in November.

Gauthier’s hat trick against St. Louis was his fourth since November 1, making him the first player in NHL history to record four hat tricks in a single calendar month.

He’s also become just the third player in NHL history under the age of 23 to record a 10-game goal streak, joining Mike Bossy and Babe Dye.

The company gets even more impressive when looking at the broader historical context. Gauthier is the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1993 to score at least 17 goals over a 10-game stretch.

Gauthier has time to rewrite the history books before the moth ends. Right now, Teemu Selanne and Joe Malone share the NHL record for most goals in a calendar month with 20. Gauthier is already sitting at 17 in November, with Anaheim playing six more games this month.

The Ducks are getting an extraordinary return from the former fifth-overall pick, who scored 41 goals last season and signed a six-year, $81-million contract extension.

What the Ducks Are Saying About Cutter Gauthier

Gauthier is shocking the league with his goal-scoring outburst, but his teammates aren’t surprised.

“He’s a goal-scoring machine,” Leo Carlsson said earlier this month.

Damn straight.

“Every time he gets those opportunities, he’s just going to score. It’s nice to have him on our team, for sure.”

“He doesn’t need much of an opportunity to score, but he’s got a great shot. When he gets hot, they find a way,” Quenneville said.

After watching him score three times against the Blues, St. Louis head coach Jim Montgomery compared his release to that of Hall of Fame sniper Brett Hull.

“He does a great job of faking like he’s going to net, and he pops back open, and his release is Brett Hull-like,” Montgomery said.

“Goal scorers go on and off the tape. It was very impressive watching how he shoots pucks and releases them.”

At just 22 years old, Gauthier is establishing himself as one of the NHL’s most dangerous goal scorers. His 21 goals this season are tied with Leon Draisaitl for most in the NHL.