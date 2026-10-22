Anaheim Ducks Make Unexpected Call In Net Ahead Of Devils Matchup

The Anaheim Ducks appear to have made their call on who will start at goaltender in their clash against the New Jersey Devils.

Per NHL.com‘s status report, “Husso will start after Dostal allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.”

Ville Husso has also struggled this season, so this is an interesting decision. He has an .885 save percentage, a 3.09 GAA, a .500 quality starts percentage, and a 1-1-0 record. In Anaheim’s loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, Husso allowed five goals on 30 shots, good for just an .883 save percentage.

For the Ducks to come up big against New Jersey, Husso must enjoy a performance similar to what he had on Oct. 10 in a win against the Calgary Flames. Against Calgary, Husso had 27 saves on 29 shots, good for a .931 save percentage.

On the flip side, Daniel Amoia noted that Nico Daws will start for the Devils. Daws has not put up good numbers so far in 2026-27, with an .857 save percentage, a 3.37 GAA, and no shutouts. He is 1-2-0 this season.

The Ducks are averaging less than three goals scored per contest, with 26 in nine games. Facing Daws means they have a good chance to rediscover the scoring prowess that made them so dangerous over their first five games of the season, when they put up 18 goals. It is also a chance for them to get their power play back on track.

Anaheim Ducks Projected Lines And Pairings vs. Devils

Daily Faceoff, via Patrick Present and NHL.com, listed Alex Killorn, Leo Carlsson, and Cutter Gauthier on the first line. If the Ducks are going to get back on track, it starts with Carlsson and Gauthier.

Nikita Nesterenko, Mikael Granlund, and Beckett Sennecke are the listed second liners. Sennecke has five goals this season, and three more than anyone else on the Ducks. Granlund has been one of Anaheim’s best playmakers. As with Carlsson and Gauthier, if the Ducks want to fix their offensive woes, Granlund and Sennecke must also step up.

Roger McQueen is projected to center Jeff Malott and Frank Vatrano. McQueen is still searching for his first NHL point, but Malott and Vatrano should provide a sound veteran presence if the projection holds.

A.J. Greer, Tim Washe, and Sam Colangelo are slated to start on the fourth line. Greer and Washe will bring a physical game. If they indeed line up alongside one another, they will be fun to watch.

Jackson LaCombe and Drew Helleson are the projected first pairing. LaCombe is fourth on the Ducks with seven points and must keep his A-game going. Tyson Hinds and Noah Warren are the projected middle pairing, while Pavel Mintyukov is slated to line up alongside Nick Jensen. Mintyukov is yet another member of the core who must get going at some point.

Ducks, Devils Look To Gain Ground

Anaheim and New Jersey are two teams at a crossroads early on, with the Ducks clocking in with eight points heading into Thursday night. They are fifth in the Pacific and are three behind the fourth-place San Jose Sharks.

The Devils are in a better spot, as they have 10 points and are tied for fourth place with the Washington Capitals. If everything falls in New Jersey’s favor Thursday night, they could end up in third place in the Metropolitan Division. So, this game has just as many implications for the Devils as it does for the Anaheim Ducks.

For Anaheim, Husso must step up and play his best game after that forgettable performance against the Rangers. If Husso turns things around, the Ducks may finally build some momentum.