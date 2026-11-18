So far, Cutter Gauthier has been nothing shy of incredible to start the 2026-27 season, especially in the month of November. The 22-year-old Anaheim Ducks forward is scoring goals at a pace that we haven’t seen since the early 1990’s and he’s shown no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Dominant Start

In just his third full season in the NHL, Gauthier sits second in the NHL in goals with 18 in just 20 games played. He trails just Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who has 20 goals but has played two more games than Gauthier at the time of writing. If Gauthier continues scoring at the rate he has been so far this month, it won’t be long before he surpasses Draisaitl for the league league either.

Gauthier has now scored in nine straight games heading into the Ducks’ matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night and has the opportunity to join two legends of the game in a very exclusive club. The only players in NHL history to record a 10-game goal streak before the age of 23 are Babe Dye (1920-21) and Mike Bossy (1978-79). With a goal on Tuesday, Gauthier would become just the third player to ever accomplish that feat and would become the first player in nearly 50 years to do it.

Gauthier has lit the lamp 16 times in his last 9 games which put him up to a total of 18 goals in his first 20 games of the season. As a result, he’s currently on pace to become the first player to score 75 goals in a season since both Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne did it in the 1992-93 season.

Another Milestone

There’s one milestone that is seems Gauthier is sure to break this month though. Just halfway through the month of November, Gauthier has 14 goals since the start of the month. Amongst active players, the most goals scored by a player in a single month is 15. Auston Matthews, Jason Robertson, Corey Perry, and Leon Draisaitl were all able to score 15 goals in a single calendar month at one point in their career, but none have been able to go above that figure. With the Ducks having quite a few games left in November, it would take Gauthier just two more goals to set the new benchmark.

While it’s hard to imagine that Gauthier will be able to keep up this level of goal-scoring for the entirety of the season, it’s impressive how quickly he’s been able to adapt to life as a superstar in the NHL. He’s quickly become one of the league’s most exciting players and of course, his exit from the Philadelphia Flyers organization has made him a controversial figure as well.

Expecting Gauthier to surpass 70 goals likely isn’t realistic, but considering he set a new career-high with 41 goals last season, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s able to break into either the 50’s or 60’s this season. There’s still a lot of hockey to play in the 2026-27 season, but it doesn’t seem like Gauthier is going to be slowing down any time soon.