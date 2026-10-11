Ducks’ Cutter Gauthier Injury Update Leaves Question of What Happened

It feels like it’s been a particularly painful start to the season in the NHL.

The Anaheim Ducks are the latest team to get hit with the injury bug to a star player: In their case, Cutter Gauthier on Saturday night.

Gauthier isn’t alone in this, though.

The Rangers just lost star goalie Igor Shesterkin for the season.

The Panthers are without both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand for weeks due to early injuries.

Macklin Celebrini has already missed time for the Sharks.

Just earlier on Saturday night, Chris Tanev left action for the Maple Leafs.

Maybe it’s not out of the ordinary, but there’s a metronomic persistence to these injuries to star players.

Cutter Gauthier Injury Update

Gauthier left the Ducks’ game on Saturday and didn’t return.

Anaheim ruled him out with an upper-body injury.

What Happened to Cutter Gauthier?

The tricky part here is that it isn’t obvious what happened.

Fans noticed that Gauthier wasn’t out for a first-unit power play, which is the first thing that tipped them off.

Then the broadcast reported that Gauthier was in the locker room.

Finally, the Ducks ruled him out with an upper-body injury.

NHL teams don’t often disclose more than that, although maybe there’ll still be a bit more to come on Gauthier because of the overall mystery of the situation.

Cutter Gauthier Stats

Gauthier was off to a blistering start to the new season. Through four games, he had two goals and two assists.

He is in the beginning of his fourth NHL season.

In his debut in 2023-24, Gauthier got just a single game and dished out an assist.

In 2024-25, Gauthier played in all 82 games and had 20 goals with 24 assists.

Last season, Gauthier showed his true upside with 41 goals and 28 assists for 69 points in 76 games.

So far this season, Gauthier had the point per game ratio going.

Gauthier also has dished out more than 60 hits in each of the last two seasons, so he’s not shy about some contact, either.

At just 22 years old, Gauthier has a long future as a high-scoring NHL winger ahead of him. The Ducks will just have to hope that he currently isn’t in bad shape after an upper-body injury that snuck under the radar until Gauthier was announced out.