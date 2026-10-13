Ducks’ Noah Warren Surprises Everyone

There’s a lot that can be learned about a player’s expectations by how a team uses him — and by how quickly a team changes usage based on evidence.

Noah Warren’s debut NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks is already proof of that.

The young defenseman originally from Montreal had never played in the NHL before this season, but after only a couple weeks, he’s proving a crucial piece of the operation for the Ducks.

In breaking it down, it’s clear both that this was quite the surprise, but also that it might be sustainable.

Noah Warren’s Increased Playing Time

Let’s start with the playing time, which is a simple but useful metric here.

The Ducks did have Warren up at the NHL level for Opening Night, but in their first game, he played just 16 shifts — and 9 minutes and 33 seconds.

Warren had an assist in the opener, along with a hit, and he may have caught some eyes.

The next game went to overtime, so that skews things a bit, but Warren went 15 minutes and 57 seconds across 27 shifts. He had two penalty minutes, two shots on goal, two hits and a blocked shot.

Warren played some longer shifts his next time out, seeing only 23 of them but getting 17 minutes and 17 seconds. He had a shot on goal, a hit and two blocks shots.

And then the playing time took flight. He went 33 shifts and 24:12 in his fourth game, with an assist, two hits and two blocks.

Finally in the Ducks’ most recent game, Warren again played 33 shifts, this time for 21:14, and had an assist, two shots on goal, a hit and four blocked shots.

The Ducks wasted no time at all giving Warren all the playing time he can handle even though he had never played in the NHL until two weeks ago.

Noah Warren’s Talent

Warren was always viewed as a quality hockey player, but maybe not a fast riser like this.

The Ducks took him with the No. 42 overall pick (second round) in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-5 right-shot was playing in the QMJHL at the time and remained there a bit longer. He was always more defense-oriented, topping out at 24 points in 62 games with the Gatineau Olympiques in 2021-22.

Warren then got each of the last two seasons fully at the AHL level with the San Diego Gulls — four assists in 60 games in 2024-25, then two goals with 10 assists in 61 games last season.

The Ducks clearly liked what they saw enough, and he has hit the ground running this season. Just 22, Warren certainly could still be improving, and Anaheim is seeing that up close at the NHL level.