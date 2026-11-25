The Anaheim Ducks‘ offense has been one of the best in the NHL this season, currently on pace to break multiple franchise records.

The Ducks sit at 11-13-1 on the year amid a four-game losing streak, but have continued performing well offensively.

Led by Cutter Gauthier, who currently sits second in the NHL in goals, the Ducks continue to find the back of the net consistently on a nightly basis and are just waiting for their defense and goaltending to catch up.

The Ducks’ Historic Offensive Pace

Ahead of their game Wednesday night against the San Jose Sharks, the Ducks currently sit first in power-play percentage at 33%.

Anaheim’s 33% power-play percentage is the most impressive feat of its season thus far, ranking first not only in the entire NHL this season, but also putting the team on pace for the highest single-season mark ever.

Cashing in on one in every three power-play opportunities is an incredible level of efficiency and has been a major reason the Ducks remain in the hunt in the Pacific Division this year.

The highest recorded power-play percentage by an NHL team in a single season is 32.4%, set by the 2022-23 Edmonton Oilers, while the Ducks’ highest mark is just 23.6%, set in 2008-09.

Although it is unlikely they will be able to sustain such efficient 5-on-4 numbers, the Ducks should have a great chance to top their franchise record.

Anaheim also ranks eighth in goals for per game (3.56) this season, which might be an even more impressive statistic considering its low shooting volume.

Despite scoring the eighth-most goals per game, the Ducks are currently 24th in shots per game, averaging 26.2.

Mathematically, that means the Ducks are scoring roughly one of every seven shots they take, showing that the team doesn’t need many opportunities to score.

Anaheim’s Current Standing

Despite the historic offensive numbers, Anaheim still sits at fifth in a relatively weak Pacific Division.

Scoring 3.56 goals per game has somehow not been enough for the Ducks, as they are allowing the fourth-most goals per game at 3.80.

Their goaltending has played a major role in their defensive struggles, with starting goaltender Lukas Dostal currently holding the seventh-worst GSAx in the NHL.

(GSAx stands for goals saved above expected, which measures the difference between the expected goals a goalie faces and the goals they allow, accounting for the quality and quantity of shots faced.)

Holding a record of 4-7-1, a goals-against average of 3.87 (55th in the NHL), and a save percentage of .857 (53rd in the NHL), Dostal has slowed the Ducks’ progress considerably.

Still receiving the majority of starts for the Ducks, Anaheim is hoping he can turn things around after coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

The turnaround has to come sooner rather than later, however, as the Ducks’ 33% power-play is unlikely to last forever, and the team cannot afford to waste the exceptional offensive production it is getting from Gauthier.

Luckily, sitting just one point outside of a playoff spot in the weaker Pacific Division, the Ducks have the opportunity to build momentum, starting with their home matchup against the equally struggling Sharks on Wednesday night.