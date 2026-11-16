Bruins Have a Reason to Be Concerned About Situation in Toronto

The Boston Bruins have to be loving the debacle unfolding in Toronto. The seeming demise of a heated division rival is something that the organization has to be enjoying.

But even if the Maple Leafs completely fall off the radar this season, there is one reason that might have the Bruins concerned: Toronto’s 2027 first-round pick.

The Bruins acquired the pick as part of the Brandon Carlo trade at the 2025 NHL trade deadline. At the time, no one would have imagined that the 2026 first-rounder pledged in the deal would fall in the top five. The Leafs not only ended up keeping their pick, but it also turned into the first-overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

All right, that’s ancient history.

What has to concern the Bruins now is that they won’t automatically get the Leafs’ 2027 first-round pick this year if the wheels come off in Toronto. That 2027 pick will become a toss-up between Boston and Philadelphia if it happens to fall in the top 10.

At the moment, Tankathon shows the Leafs slated to pick seventh. Hence, the pick might not even go to Boston at all. Tankathon assumes that the Flyers will get the pick, leaving the Bruins with the Leafs’ 2028 unprotected first-round pick.

Bruins Could See Valuable Asset Kicked Down the Road

Now, it’s not like the Bruins actually need a top-10 pick. While it’s a nice-to-have, the fact is that Boston could use the asset as part of a trade to improve the team.

If the Bruins miss out on the pick, they could see this valuable asset kicked down the road. While it wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the world, there’s no telling if that 2028 pick would be as valuable as its shaping up this season.

Of course, there’s always the chance the Maple Leafs turn things around and they regain some respectability. If that’s the case, a Toronto pick outside of the top 10 immediately goes to the Bruins.

But if it doesn’t, it also opens up another intriguing possibility that Boston may not like.

Boston and Philadelphia Could End Up Paying for Maple Leafs First-Rounder

As ridiculous as it may seem, the Bruins could end up in a situation where they’ll have to bid on Toronto’s first-rounder.

Yes, that’s right.

As it stands, the conditions on the pick mean that the Leafs would choose whether to send their pick to Boston or Philadelphia. And if that’s the case, GM John Chayka could ask for something in return.

And if neither team is willing to pay up, the Leafs could just sit there waiting for someone to blink until the last possible moment.

Now, let’s assume the pick ends up being seventh-overall or even higher. How much would that pick be worth to the Bruins?

Would it be worth sacrificing a significant piece? If so, what would that piece be?

What if the Maple Leafs decided they wanted Boston’s first-round pick?

Perhaps the worst thing that could happen is the Bruins holding the line, but the Flyers panicking and paying up to get that pick. It would leave Boston out in the cold.

Ultimately, should the worst-case scenario play out, the Bruins would just have to wait one more season. And with the way things are trending in Toronto, the wait might just be worth it.