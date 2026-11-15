Bruins Big Trade Pitch Lands Eye-Opening Defender, Parts With Promising Talent

The Boston Bruins would love to get their hands on a game-breaking talent for their defense. This latest trade pitch would net the Bruins the ageless Erik Karlsson from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The proposal was shared on PuckGM, the fan-centered trade proposal function on the PuckPedia website.

This proposal sees the Bruins put together a big package that includes Matthew Poitras and Jonathan Aspirot, along with three draft picks (the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ 2027 first-rounder, the Bruins’ 2027 fourth-rounder, and the New York Rangers 2028 fourth-rounder). In exchange, the Bruins acquire Karlsson with 50 percent salary retained.

After it’s all said and done, this proposal puts Boston back $3.263 million on the salary cap.

Karlsson is in the final year of his current contract. The 36-year-old defender is an eye-opening talent in the NHL, despite being closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Karlsson is part of a unique group of players who have won the Norris Trophy at least three times. That list includes Bobby Orr, Doug Harvey, Nicklas Lidstrom, Ray Bourque, Paul Coffey, Chris Chelios, Pierre Pilote, and Denis Potvin (according to Karlsson’s profile page).

It’s no secret that Karlsson has an offensive gift, and his stats reflect that. In 1179 career NHL games, Karlsson has recorded 218 goals and 737 assists for 955 points. Additionally, he has averaged 25:06 time on ice per game.

Pittsburgh Penguins Considering Erik Karlsson Trade?

Karlsson has been on fire to start the 2026-27 season, even if the entire Penguins team hasn’t been.

The Penguins own a 7-11-2 record after the first 20 games. Their latest loss came on Saturday night with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Ottawa Senators. The Penguins are second-last in the Eastern Conference with US Thanksgiving less than two weeks away.

That’s not good.

With the season seemingly out of reach in the middle of November, the Penguins may be forced to trade Karlsson by the trade deadline. Given their current situation, it would be wise to make that trade sooner than later.

According to a Pierre LeBrun report, the Penguins were one of two teams that were pushing hard for Karlsson right before he was traded from the San Jose Sharks. The other team was the Carolina Hurricanes.

LeBrun also pointed out that the process of trading Karlsson will be one filled with communication from both parties, the team and the player.

“The Penguins and Karlsson’s camp, led by power-broker agent Craig Oster, will likely convene sometime in January and figure out next steps,” LeBrun wrote. “There’s been strong communication between the sides throughout, and Dubas has a lot of respect for Karlsson, so there’s no question this will be handled in an orderly way.”

“Given how the Penguins’ season seems to be playing out, and the direction the club needs to take as it continues to get younger, it seems pretty obvious where this is all headed with an important trade chip such as Karlsson, who would be quite the addition for any Cup contender feeling it could use that kind of element on its roster.”

Where Would Erik Karlsson Play For The Boston Bruins?

If the Bruins were able to pull off the above trade, the next question becomes where he would play in the lineup.

Clearly, the entire defense pairings would need to be shuffled.

Perhaps the clearest way to integrate Karlsson is to pair him with Hampus Lindholm. His fellow Swede can focus on the defensive side of the game while Karlsson does his thing.

Next, the Bruins could slide Nikita Zadorov up with Charlie McAvoy. That would leave Will Borgen to pair up with Frederic Brunet.

With this configuration, the Bruins have flexibility. They can aim to give the McAvoy pairing and the Karlsson pairing an equal volume of even-strength minutes, while rolling one of them more often in a game if they are greatly outperforming the other.

Either way, the Bruins can continue rolling on with their great season while giving them a player who can change their fortunes on any given night.